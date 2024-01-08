5 times Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh expressed her love for Michigan

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace Harbaugh is a big-time supporter of the Michigan Wolverines. She often takes to social media to show her support for the team, often with passionate and funny photos. That is apart from the backing she provides by attending most of the games in person in the stadium, often even traveling for the road games.

There have been numerous occasions this season when Grace showed support for the Wolverines. As the team gets ready for the CFP national championship game against the Washington Huskies, every ounce of backing becomes important for Michigan. After all, it is a chance for them to win their first natty since 1997.

So here is a look at Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace Harbaugh’s unwavering support for her father's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 times Grace Harbaugh expressed her love for Michigan

Drowning in Michigan merchandise

Ahead of the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Grace Harbaugh uploaded a photo on Instagram in support of the Michigan Wolverines. In the photo, the Wolverines head coach’s daughter could be seen drowning in the team's merchandise.

Screenshot from Instagram

Michigan blew away the Hawkeyes in the conference championship game to win the Big Ten title. The No.1-ranked team shut their opponents out as they won the game 36-0. That set them up nicely for the college football playoffs.

Hello Houston

Grace landed in Houston ahead of Michigan's clash with the Washington Huskies for the national championship title of the 2023 season. She showed the fans the picturesque landscape of the city and then turned to support the Wolverines with a snap in an army-print cap with the Michigan logo.

Screenshot from Instagram

Houston's NRG Stadium will host the national championship game between Michigan and the Washington Huskies. Who will take home the title?

Things to do in Ohio

Grace takes the rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes very seriously. Just after the rivalry game, she took a dig at their opponents through a special T-shirt. The piece of clothing suggested there's just one thing to do while in Ohio, leave the place.

Screenshot from Instagram

Michigan thrillingly triumphed over the Buckeyes and marched ahead. Their final week’s 30-24 win gave them a place in the conference championship game, which they also went on to win.

Also read: Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh has unique reaction to Michigan’s Rose Bowl win - “Evil empire laughing all the way to the natty"

The last home game as a student

Grace Harbaugh is graduating this year. So when the season’s last home game came about, she naturally got a little emotional. The head coach’s daughter painted the Michigan logo on her cheeks and shared a photo on social media.

The game was against the Buckeyes and held a lot of significance. Apart from being the rivalry game, it was also a virtual qualifier for the Big Ten championship game. That day would have meant the end of the road as far as the national championship title is concerned. And we all know who managed to come out on top.

Teaming up with Jenny Taft

When Michigan played the Indiana Hoosiers, Grace took the opportunity to go and support the team in the stadium. But that is not all she did there that day. Jim Harbaugh's daughter teamed up with Fox’s Jenny Taft to learn the nitty gritty of sideline reporting.

The game turned out to be another blowout for the Wolverines as they won 52-7 that day.

Also read: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy opens up about mental health struggles ahead of national championship game - “I was going through depression”