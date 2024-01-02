Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh has unique reaction to Michigan’s Rose Bowl win - “Evil empire laughing all the way to the natty"

Grace Harbaugh is elated with her father Jim Harbaugh leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship final. The Wolverines had a high-octane and thrilling showdown with Nick Saban's Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal in Pasadena.

After a nail-biting contest, Michigan RB Blake Corum scored a 17-yard touchdown in OT, which proved decisive. Grace took to social media to celebrate the victory in a rather interesting way.

The Wolverines had a roller coaster ride this season, and the sign-stealing scandal and allegations had painted them in a negative limelight for quite a while. In her Instagram story, Grace posted a photo of Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen smiling along with Dubskie's song 'Evil Empire Laughing All the Way To The Bank'.

Jim Harbaugh's daughter modified the title of the song in the caption to celebrate Michigan's CFP semifinal victory.

"EVIL EMPIRE LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE NATTY", Grace Harbaugh wrote in the story.

Image Credits: Grace Harbaugh's Instagram

Considering the fact that Michigan was ridiculed by the CFB world for the sign-stealing allegation, it's a pretty bold way to celebrate taking a step closer to winning a national championship.

It looks like Grace is hitting back at all the trolls and critics who were skeptical if the Wolverines would emerge as the national champions.

Grace Harbaugh is an athlete at Michigan University

Another reason why Grace is such an avid Michigan fan is because she's a member of the University's women's water polo team.

She spent four seasons playing for Michigan. During her four-year college career, Grace played 56 games and scored 26 points.

As Michigan advances to the national finals, fans can expect Grace to cheer her father as he pursues his first national title with Michigan.

