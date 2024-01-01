Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace has unique reaction to $16 million-worth Ravens HC's dance after thrashing Dolphins 56-19

While Jim Harbaugh prepares for the Rose Bowl clash, his daughter Grace shows her happiness for her uncle John Harbaugh's achievement. She shared a video of the Baltimore Ravens head coach’s post-game celebration after beating the Miami Dolphins 56-19. And Grace had a unique reaction to seeing her uncle dance with the players.

John’s Ravens took down the Dolphins rather easily to stamp their authority on the AFC conference of the NFL. The Ravens blew their opponents out by a 56-19 margin.

“Yeah Unc,” Grace wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Grace Harbaugh IG

She reposted a video originally posted by the Baltimore Ravens. The video showed the $16 million-worth Ravens head coach joining his players in celebrating the win over the Miami Dolphins and clinching the AFC.

Even the team's social media managers seem to have been taken aback by the coach’s dance in the locker room.

“Harbs going crazy,” the Ravens wrote in the caption of the video.

The Week 17 matchup pitted the two best teams in the AFC against one other for the conference's top seed. And it was the Ravens who overcame that stumbling block to earn a bye in the playoffs as well as home field advantage.

Jim Harbaugh's brother clinches AFC with blowout win against the Dolphins

Both the Ravens and the Dolphins had a chance to get the top seed in the AFC before the game. While a Ravens win meant that the battle was over, a Dolphins triumph would have leveled things up going into the final game week. But John Harbaugh surely didn't want the second scenario.

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson threw for 321 passing yards, scoring a whopping five passing touchdowns. He further added 35 yards on foot. With the win, Baltimore has 13 victories, leaving the Dolphins, who have 11, no chance to catch up with them.

While John has done his job, his brother Jim Harbaugh will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday for a place in the college football national championship game. Will the fans get to see the younger Harbaugh dancing if the Wolverines keep their unbeaten run this season going?

