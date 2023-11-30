Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh drowns herself in Michigan Merch ahead of the matchup against Iowa

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is having a year to forget. Since the 2023 college football season started, Harbaugh has faced suspensions owing to the alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Amid all the buildup to the big game, Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh took to Instagram to share a story of herself drowned in Michigan merchandise. She captioned her story:

"Im in shock lol"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot [Instagram/(@)graceharbaugh]

Grace Harbaugh has been seen on numerous occasions at Ann Arbor for supporting her dad's team.

Jim Harbaugh returns for Big Ten championship game

Michigan is fresh off a victory over Ohio State as the Wolverines destroyed the unbeaten record of the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-, 8-1) while adding another win to their perfect record (12-0, 9-0) this season.

However, Harbaugh was not present on the field due to his three-game suspension by Big Ten.

The ban on Harbaugh is now over with the veteran coach set to return on the sidelines. He will be leading the Wolverines against the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten West) for the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3.

Talking about his commitment to the team during his suspension, Harbaugh said:

"My emotions, my focus has been with the team the entire time. It's been a tremendous season, right in the exact position that we hoped for, that we worked so hard to be in. It's onward now."

"We've accomplished many of our goals, but not all of them yet. The next is winning the conference championship, so that's where our focus is. I would say it's good to be back, but I never left."

Michigan also made history during Harbaugh's time away as the Wolverines registered their 1000th win, becoming the first school to do so. If they win against the Hawkeyes, then it would be the third consecutive Big Ten title.

Aware of the milestone, Harbaugh said:

"It'd mean a great deal. This team, it's a true team, selfless, they play for each other. If you're wondering what's in another man's heart on this team, it's about each other."

Jim Harbaugh also praised acting coach Sherrone Moore who took the baton of responsibility during his absence and didn't let the team down. Michigan will go against the Hawkeyes as the favorites with Kirk Ferentz and his boys set to ambush them as the underdogs.