Jon Gruden to Florida: 5 reasons why ex-NFL HC is perfect Billy Napier replacement for Gators

Billy Napier's fourth season with Florida could be over after only two games, after the No. 13 Gators absorbed an 18-16 loss to South Florida 18-16 on Saturday at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Known for his excellence in coaching Louisiana between 2019 and 2021, Napier was hired by Florida in 2022 to help the Gators reestablish their foothold in the Southeastern Conference. However, the 46-year-old coach couldn't reclaim the magic he had at Lafayette, suffering two losing seasons in his first three years at Gainesville.

The start of his fourth season was impressive, guiding the Gators to a 55-0 win over LIU, but Napier followed it up with a two-point setback against the Bulls.

The embarrassing defeat triggered rumors that Napier would be booted out of the Gators' coaching job and replaced by former NFL champion coach Jon Gruden.

The 62-year-old, who guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to winning Super Bowl 37, last coached in the 2021 season with Las Vegas, where he resigned after five games. He worked as a coaching consultant with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 before joining Barstool Sports in November 2024 as a football analyst.

Here are five reasons why Jon Gruden could be a perfect fit for the struggling Florida Gators.

5 reasons why Jon Gruden is the perfect Billy Napier replacement for the Florida Gators

Jon Gruden (Image Source: IMAGN)

1. Proven track record

Jon Gruden's coaching career began in 1985 as a graduate assistant coach for Tennessee. After his stint with the Volunteers, he worked as a passing game coordinator with Southeast Missouri State and tight ends coach for Pacific.

His first NFL experience was in 1990 as an offensive assistant for San Francisco. He also had time with Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Philadelphia before getting his first coaching break in Oakland.

He worked for four seasons with the Raiders before getting hired by Tampa Bay in 2002, where he guided the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title.

Gruden had three winning seasons with Tampa Bay before he was let go in 2008. He had his second stint with Oakland/Las Vegas from 2018 to 2021. He had a regular-season record of 117-112 and is 5-4 in the postseason.

2. Interest in coaching college football

Jon Gruden has expressed interest in coaching college football. During the Georgia Bulldogs' fall camp, the 62-year-old coach said he would die to call the plays in the SEC.

"The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again," Gruden said. "I'm being honest with you, I do not bulls***, either. I want to coach again. I would fuc**** love it."

He admitted to even dreaming of facing Georgia coach Kirby Smart and beating him in a game.

3. Jon Gruden could help Florida's offense

Jon Gruden's expertise in the offensive side of the ball could help him work wonders with Florida if he is chosen as coach to replace Billy Napier.

His experiences working as a passing game coordinator, tight ends coach, wide receivers coach and offensive assistant for various teams in college football and the NFL helped him secure the coaching gigs for Oakland and Tampa Bay, where he won one Super Bowl and clinched two playoff appearances during his tenure.

Under Napier, Florida has averaged 29.3 points in four seasons, and it seemed less considering the conference the Gators belong to. After sizzling for 55 points against LIU, they struggled for 16 points against South Florida on Saturday.

4. He could attract top-caliber coaches and recruit five-star players

Who wouldn't like NFL-caliber coaching? Jon Gruden has a ton of NFL coaching experience and a Super Bowl ring to entice his possible recruits and future coordinators if he chooses to return to college football and be the coach of Florida.

His name alone could attract significant donor support and NIL deals that could boost the Gators program moving forward.

5. Jon Gruden showed his love to a high school football program in Florida

Despite being out of the coaching limelight for several years, Jon Gruden has found time to give back to the sport that gave him fame. On August 29, he shared on his social media account his act of charity by donating boxes of new helmets to a football program at Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.

Gruden has said he always loves to give back to the game whenever he can. Maybe a return to coaching a college football team and helping the program make it to major bowl games could cap off his career with a flourish.

