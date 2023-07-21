Josh Heupel chuckles reminiscing about his national championship victory and playing for Oklahoma at 2023 SEC Media Days

Tennessee Volunteers' coach Josh Heupel was a sensational player, seemingly destined to be an NFL sensation. His career path in the 2000s ascended to unbelievable heights when he won the BCS national championship, AP College Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. You name it; he has it in his trophy cabinet.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Heupel as the 177th pick in 2001. What could have been the face of another NFL star turned into a nightmare of a career. Heupel suffered shoulder tendinitis in his throwing arm and failed to make the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the SEC Media Days, the Tennessee coach was asked if his current players knew about his playing career. Josh Huepel probably took a trip down memory lane before smiling and telling the media that he doesn't believe many would know about his College Football Hall of Fame-worthy career.

"It’s a great honor to be looked at in that way, to be on the ballot, to be potentially a part of the Hall of Fame," Heupel said. "A year ago, got an opportunity to recognize one of our teammates, Roy Williams, go in. Such a special player and had such a huge impact on the game and what we did there at Oklahoma."

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel extended gratitude toward his Oklahoma teammates

Tennessee coach: Josh Huepel

The 2000 Consensus All-American has his Oklahoma teammates to thank for his career. Why not? The major part of his career, the sheer excellence of his arm, was displayed at that level itself. The list of accolades won by Josh in 1999 and 2000 was a dream many cannot live.

While answering the question, Josh Heupel took the opportunity to be grateful to his former team:

"Those things only happen, though, because of the players that I got an opportunity to be in the locker room with every single day. Very grateful to all of those guys, everybody on the offensive side of the ball, the offensive linemen.

"It was a special team, and it’s certainly made a huge impact in my life. Part of why I’m up here today, to be honest. And so forever indebted to those guys and very appreciative but humbled by that recognition as well."

Rockytopology @rockytopology



They will both be playing in the same offense. 🤯 Josh Heupel has landed TWO of Tennessee’s TOP 10 ranked recruits of ALL-TIME!They will both be playing in the same offense. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kDCoTVdsuT

Josh Heupel expressed the excitement Tennessee has before the start of the 2023 season at the SEC Media Days. He said that there were 71,000 tickets that were already sold and believed that the best is yet to come for his football team.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence