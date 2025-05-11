“Just so soft”, “Best energy”: CFB fans split over Shilo and Shedeur Sanders’ heartwarming confession after being separated

After spending two years at Colorado, Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have gone their separate ways to fulfill their NFL dreams with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns.

The brothers share a special bond, with one of the recent examples of their heartwarming relationship being when Shilo stood by Shedeur throughout his dramatic NFL draft process and tried his best to be there and support his younger sibling.

Now that they're in different parts of the country, Shilo was asked whether Shedeur was missing him.

"He's been missing me," Shilo said on Saturday, via ESPN. "He's been calling me in the morning at 6 a.m. because we are on the same schedule right now, actually. ... He wants some brotherly love. You know, he misses me as the big brother who's not next to him no more at practice, and, you know, we talk a lot."

Reacting to this confession, fans had mixed reactions.

"I fear we made the wrong brother famous," one wrote.

You could see during the draft weekend just how great a brother he really is," another tweeted.

"@coach prime HAS RAISED SUCH BEAUTIFUL AND LOVING YOUNG MEN," one commented.

While some appreciated the closeness between the Sanders brothers, others expressed frustration.

"Tell me again why people hate these tow dudes!!! I’m here for it all. I want my kids to have this relationship. I want them to compete like this I want them to live their father as much as they do..I can do without excessive celebration but kids man so…it is what it is." one fan said.

"Man has never played without his pops and/or brother. I understand," another fan wrote.

"I love how everybody is just so soft in the NFL and these are our stories now - brothers hugging each other and calling each other. Oh that’s so great. Can’t wait for these guys to get cut. It’s ridiculous. Nobody cares about fifth stringers Or undrafted guys," another a fan commented.

Shilo Sanders leaves Shedeur in splits during the 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft process was a stressful one for the Sanders family and the Colorado fans.

While the former Colorado star was projected to be a top 10 pick, he shockingly slid out of the first four rounds and was eventually picked at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns.

During the Day 1 telecast, as more teams continued to pass on Shedeur, Shilo Sanders hilariously expressed concerns over his position in the draft.

It left Shedeur in stitches, as he couldn't stop laughing over his brother's hilarious remarks.

