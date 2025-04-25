“I’m about to crash out, bro” - Shilo Sanders gets 100% real on Steelers passing on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a top-five pick during the 2024 college football season, but his draft stock plummeted in the last two to three weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. Some commented on his attitude, others questioned his abilities and talent, and some speculated that his hype is only credited to his last name.

Regardless of the debate, the Sanders clan was ready to celebrate Shedeur Sanders' success on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even though things did not go as planned for the Colorado quarterback when he didn't hear his name called, his brother Shilo Sanders made sure to keep the situation light with his reaction.

Shedeur decided not to attend the 2025 Draft night and instead set up a party in Boulder with his friends and family. He had a special draft room decorated for him, with caps from all the teams set on a wall and many other details.

As the draft night on Day 1 came closer to the end, Deion Sanders Jr. captured Shilo Sanders' reaction as the Pittsburgh Steelers passed on Shedeur (21:58):

“I’m about to crash out, bro. It is what it is."

Needless to say, Shedeur was one of the most galvanizing draft prospects in recent years. Nobody knew for sure if he'll be a top-10 pick or if he'll slide to the second round.

Emmanuel Echo highlights potential reasons why Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round

During the latest episode of "The Facility," Emmanuel Acho talked about a few potential reasons that could have caused Shedeur Sanders not to get picked in the first round this year.

Echo said that the No. 1 reason was that the Colorado star didn't code-switch; he didn't change his identity and stayed true to himself, contrary to what people usually do to become more likable to decision-makers.

Echo also highlighted that Shedeur Sanders' confidence exceeded his perceived ability, as he didn't work out at the NFL Combine, assuming that the tapes were enough for people to decide.

