"Nobody is bigger than that shield" - Eli Manning's ex-teammate sends "humbling" message to Shedeur Sanders after draft day disappointment

Shedeur Sanders came into draft night with swagger, but the NFL humbled him. Once a top-10 lock, the Colorado quarterback slipped out of the first round Thursday. Sanders watched from home as pick after pick passed him by.

Cam Ward went first overall. The Giants jumped back into the first and picked Jaxson Dart. The Steelers passed too, taking Derrick Harmon at No. 21. Eli Manning's former teammate and Giants cornerback Charles James II didn’t sugarcoat the ordeal. He tweeted:

“Shedeur Sanders will be fine but the NFL has its way of humbling you. Nobody is bigger than that shield. That shit is not a game."

After reviews from coaches, Shedeur's draft stock had been plummeting for the past two weeks. One anonymous coach blasted Sanders' interview and play, saying he was “entitled,” played “off-schedule,” and had “horrible body language.” Still, Shedeur stayed confident, tweeting:

“I’m built for whatever today may bring.”

Now, we'll have to wait to see which team gives Sanders his shot at redemption on Day 2.

Shedeur Sanders not losing hope after first-round snub

Shedeur Sanders isn't letting the first-round snub in the 2025 NFL Draft get to him. The Colorado signal-caller watched the deed unfold, surrounded by family, including his Hall of Fame dad, Deion Sanders. The night didn’t go how Team Sanders envisioned, but Shedeur’s message was crystal clear. He said:

“We all didn't expect this … but I feel like with God, anything’s possible,” he said. “Fuel to the fire … we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. Legendary.”

Shedeur Sanders put up an impressive final season with the Buffs, 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but no team jumped back into the first round to grab him. That raised eyebrows, especially since doing so would’ve guaranteed a fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Enter the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones loves the spotlight, and whispers are growing louder that Sanders could land in Dallas to sit behind Dak Prescott. Could Sanders become the next star in Dallas? Or will another QB-hungry team snag him first? One thing’s for sure: Day 2 just became must-watch TV.

