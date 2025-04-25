"Don’t know what they going to do with me" - Shilo Sanders worried about his draft pick after Shedeur's monumental slide

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL draft class, and many questioned him over his alleged "entitlement" and his brash attitude.

He was projected to be a top three pick, but his draft stock dropped after he decided not to throw at the NFL Combine and made some bold statements during interviews.

Even though Shedeur declined the invitation to be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he had a special room for his friends and family, including his parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, and his siblings, Shelomi, Bucky and Shilo.

However, Shedeur didn't hear his name called on Thursday and slipped out of the first round. Shilo talked about in the Well Off media vlog.

"Bro, if they don't take you right now, there's something going on bro, alright?" Shilo said (12:00). " ... I dont know what's going on, but it's something. I don’t even know what they going to do with me. If they're doing you like this, if they making him wait, oh buddy, me?”

It left Shedeur and Bucky in stitches.

Shedeur Sanders shares plans to reunite mom and dad on draft day

During an interview with Overtime ahead of the draft, Shedeur Sanders was asked who he plans to hug first between his parents when he hears his name called.

The Colorado quarterback jokingly said that he won't hug either of them. However, he clarified that he plans on hugging them both at the same time, teasing a potential reunion between the ex-couple, who got divorced in 2012.

“I might not even hug none of ‘em,” Sanders said on Thursday. “Nah, I’m playing. I'mma be hugging them both. They heads gonna hit each other and they gon be like, 'Aww.' Then, they’re gonna reunite. All it took was just a couple years of sacrificing, you know, to get drafted, then try to get them back together.”

The Sanders family hopes for some good news on day two, which starts on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

