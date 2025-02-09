Kaleb Johnson NFL draft projection: Top 3 landing spots for Iowa running back ft. Los Angeles Chargers

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson emerged as a top prospect in 2024, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries.

While at first glance, it would seem that Ashton Jeanty will be the only running back set to be taken in the first round of the draft, in recent mock drafts, Johnson's valuation has risen. Some mock drafts now project him as high as the 22nd overall pick.

Here are three landing spots for Kaleb Johnson.

Top 3 landing spots for Iowa's Kaleb Johnson

#3. Dallas Cowboys

Bringing back Ezekiel Elliot didn't help the Dallas Cowboys' need for a running back. The former tailback performed nowhere near his best during his first stint with the team.

Rico Dowdle was their best runner but isn't considered a long-term answer. This is where Kaleb Johnson enters the picture.

Although Dallas has the proclivity to use first-round picks with flashy names, it wouldn't be out of character for Jerry Jones to pick Ashton Jeanty as the 12th overall pick. If they don't, and Johnson falls to the second round, he could turn out to be a cheaper fix.

#2. Chicago Bears

The new Chicago Bears head coach, Ben Johnson, is known for his use of the running game. As the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, he helped them develop the sixth-best running offense in the nation.

The Lions' 146.4 yards per game were built upon a system of a running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. At Chicago, he now has D'Andre Swift, and by getting Kaleb Johnson, he could complete his system.

#1. Los Angeles Chargers

It's no secret that Jim Harbaugh has a run-first mentality. He went to the free agency market to get the tools he needed, such as JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The former's inability to stay healthy has proven to be a problem for the Chargers.

According to some of the latest mock drafts, Los Angeles would be willing to make Johnson the 22nd overall pick.

