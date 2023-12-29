Kansas State football injury report ahead of Pop-Tarts Bowl 2023: Updates on Will Howard, Asa Newsom and more

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the No. 19 NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time. K-State comes from an 8-4 season, with a Big 12 record of 6-3. Meanwhile, NC State had a 9-3 regular season with an ACC record of 6-2 that saw them go third in conference standings.

K-State will go into this bowl game without their regular season starter Will Howard, who decided to join the transfer portal and will most likely end up at USC in 2024. Freshman four-star recruit Avery Johnson is set to make his first start for the Wildcats.

Despite having had a worse record, and being unranked, the Wildcats are slight favorites for this game, according to the bookies. BetMGM has K-State as 2.5-point favorites, while ESPN gives them a 74 percent chance of winning the game.

Before the start of the game, let us check the list of injured personnel at Kansas State

Kansas State injury list ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State

Asa Newsom - LB

According to the betting outlet Covers, the linebacker has been out since October 7 with an undisclosed issue. The player is a three-star recruit in the Wildcats 2023 class and has been projected to become a Power Five starter. In 2023, he recorded five tackles, four solo and one assist.

Daniel Green - LB

Daniel Green was out for the season early on, with a pectoral injury on September 20th. The senior was a three-star recruit of the K-State class of 2017. In 2023, he recorded 10 solo tackles, three assists, and one sack.

Who will replace Will Howard as Kansas State's QB?

Avery Jonson, a four-star recruit of the 2023 class, will take center stage on Thursday as he will make his first career start. In 2023, he threw for 301 yards, with three passing touchdowns and no interceptions for a QBR of 86.7.

As a high school senior, he was the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year. In that season, he recorded 2,768 yards with 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also rushed for 817 yards and 15 touchdowns.

