Who will be Kansas State’s starting QB for the Pop-Tarts Bowl? Exploring Wildcats’ QB Depth chart ahead of NC State matchup

Will Howard's departure from the Kansas State Wildcats effectively mean that freshman quarterback Avery Johnson will make his first career start at the Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Johnson is a four-star recruit in K-State's 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He made his career debut in the Wildcats' first game of the season against Southern Missouri State.

The game was a 45-0 victory, in which he contributed with 55 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. In 2023 he accrued 301 passing yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a QBR of 86.7.

In his senior year at Maize High in Wichita, Kansas, Johnson threw for 2,768 yards with 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also rushed for 817 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was selected as the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Avery Johnson also played basketball during his high school years, up until his junior season. As a junior, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game with a team that reached the Kansas A5 semifinals.

Kansas State QB Depth Chart

Avery Johnson- Freshman

Jacob Knuth- Freshman R/TR

Kansas State odds for the Pop-Tarts Bowl

The 8-4 K-State Wildcats face off with the 9-3 No. 19 NC State Wolfpack on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time. ESPN's Bowl predictor is giving the Wildcats a 74% chance of winning the game. The bookies are more conservative, making them 2.5-point favorites.

These are the odds according to BetMGM:

Spread: Kansas State (-2.5)

Kansas State (-2.5) Moneyline: Kansas State (-145); NC State (+120)

Kansas State (-145); NC State (+120) Over/under: 47.5

Where will Will Howard end up?

The Kansas State man is one of the top QBs in the transfer portal market at the moment. According to reports per On3's transfer portal tracker, Howard will most probably end up at USC, with a minuscule chance of going to Miami.

He will have his work cut out for him in Los Angeles if he joins the Trojans, looking to fill in the boots left by Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

