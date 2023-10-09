Kansas State vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds and picks - Oct. 14

The Kansas State Wildcats are on the road to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 7 of college football on Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas State is currently 3-2 to begin the season and is coming off a 29-21 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Friday. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is 3-3 and has won two straight games to get to .500.

The Wildcats are just 1-2 in their last three games and are set for its second straight road game in Week 7 against the Red Raiders.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech match details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Spread

Kansas State +1 (-110)

Texas Tech -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas State -105

Texas Tech -115

Totals

Over 56 (-110)

Under 56 (-110)

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech picks

Kansas State has been in some high-scoring games this season, so a score of over 56 points could happen in this matchup.

In the Wildcats' five games this season, the games are averaging 56.4 PPG, while in Texas Tech's six games this season, the games are averaging 57.1 PPG.

Also, Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton to throw more than 1.5 passing touchdowns is a good pick. He has accomplished the feat in two out of his last three games.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech head-to-head

Kansas State and Texas Tech played each other 22 times since first meeting on Nov. 30, 1933.

Since 2008, the schools have played every season, and Kansas State leads the all-time series 13-9. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is 7-5 at home in the series but is a brutal 2-8 on the road.

Kansas State has won the last seven meetings between the schools.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech prediction

Kansas State and Texas Tech have been inconsistent this season, but I like the Wildcats on the road in this matchup.

Kansas State has dominated this matchup as of late, while Will Howard had one of the worst games of his career last week, and the Wildcats still almost won. I expect a much better performance from Howard, who should be able to have a ton of success against this Red Raiders defense, which gives a ton of points.

In what should be a shootout, I'll take the better quarterback in Howard to lead his team to the win.

Prediction: Kansas State wins in a back-and-forth shootout.

