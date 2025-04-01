"Kick some butt Frank": CFB fans fired up as Frank Reich officially joins Stanford football for 2025 

Stanford has named veteran NFL coach Frank Reich as its interim head coach for the 2025 season, the school announced Monday. The deal is for one season only, per ESPN sources.

Reich, the 36th head coach in program history, brings over 30 years of NFL experience – 14 as a quarterback and 18 in coaching. Stanford Football General Manager Andrew Luck made the announcement, with Reich set to be introduced at a press conference Tuesday.

Stanford confirmed the hire on X/Twitter as well:

“Welcome to The Farm, Coach Reich!”

Meanwhile, college football fans lit up social media with their thoughts and reactions to the news:

“Kick some butt, Frank!” one fan wrote.

“Great bridge to stabilize the program!” another fan said.

“As a Colts fan, I thought I was done with this guy. But I’m hopeful he’ll change the program around,” one fan reacted.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

“Posting this a day early? Stanford is really not serious about their football product if this is the best they could come up with,” a fan said.

“Remove ‘Interim’,” one fan commented.

“TBH I’m not mad at this hire. I think he’s a good football coach that got dealt a really bad hand in Carolina!” another fan wrote.

A three-sport athlete in high school, Reich played college football at Maryland from 1980-84 before embarking on his long NFL career.

Frank Reich’s hire marks another major move for Stanford football

Stanford will conduct a national search for a permanent head coach after the 2025 season. The university fired Troy Taylor last week following an investigation that reportedly found he bullied female athletic staffers, pressured an NCAA compliance officer who flagged violations and made inappropriate comments about a woman’s appearance, according to ESPN.

Frank Reich’s hire marks another major move for Stanford's Andrew Luck, who is believed to be the only college GM with full control over a coaching staff.

Frank Reich reacts - Source: Imagn

Frank Reich coached Luck in his final NFL season (2018) and has a long-standing relationship with him. A six-time Super Bowl participant – four as a player with the Bills (1991-94) and two as a coach – the Carolina Panthers fired Frank in November 2023 after a 1-10 start. That made him the first head coach since the 1970 NFL merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons, following his 2022 dismissal from the Indianapolis Colts.

Stanford hasn't made a bowl game since 2018. Reich's interim hire follows star defender David Bailey entering the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the university is also searching for a new athletic director after Bernard Muir stepped down, with Alden Mitchell recently named interim AD.

Also Read: "Type of person that’ll be great at anything" - Jim Harbaugh praises Andrew Luck for his work at Stanford

How do you think Frank Reich and the Stanford Cardinal will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

