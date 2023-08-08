Kirby Smart's coaching record: When did Coach Smart start coaching at Georgia?

It will not be wrong to call Kirby Smart the architect of Georgia's recent resurgence. The Bulldogs weren’t exactly doing badly under Smart’s predecessor, Mark Richt. But with just two SEC championships (2002, 2005) in Richt's 15-year reign, many Bulldogs fans felt the need for more, especially at the national level.

Smart is easily one of college football’s top and most successful coaches today. This fact makes many forget that he resumed the head coaching role at Georgia without prior experience.

And in seven seasons, he has accumulated an impressive 81-15 record, with two SEC championships (2017, 2022) and two national titles (2021, 2022) to go along with it.

Exploring Kirby Smart's career at Georgia

2022 CFP Championship

It is easy to see why Kirby Smart, 47, acquired quite a legendary reputation around Georgia. One simply needs to look at the highlights of his career as the Bulldogs’ coach.

Before Smart was appointed in 2016, the Bulldogs had not won a conference championship since 2005. Similarly, they last won a national title in 1980.

With that backdrop, you can understand the importance of what Smart has been able to do in his time in Georgia. He has transformed the Bulldogs into a national force in less than a decade.

In five out of his seven seasons in charge, the Bulldogs have ended their season with 11 or more wins. The team has remained in the top 10 of the AP rankings since he took control.

At the foundation of Smart’s success in Georgia is a culture of discipline, toughness and accountability. Every player in the program plays for the team and not for themselves. Kirby Smart knows recruiting top talent is only a step toward success. Real success is only achieved through character and culture.

So, while Georgia has been one of the best recruiters of talent, Smart and his staff do the real work of turning them into winners. He knows how to get his players to perform at their best. Stetson Bennett’s transformation under Smart is a testament to his ability to get the best out of his players.

The last two seasons are arguably some of the best highlights of Smart’s career at Georgia. In 2021, he led his team to an undefeated conference outing and an eventual national championship victory.

Likewise, in 2022, the Bulldogs finished their season undefeated, clinching their second consecutive national championship in the process.

As the 2023 college football season approaches, a question on most lips is whether Kirby Smart’s side will complete a three-peat. It will be an interesting adventure for Smart and the Bulldogs.