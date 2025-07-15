Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days: Top 5 questions Georgia HC must answer 

Kirby Smart took over as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2016. Last season, he led the team to an SEC title while qualifying for the playoffs. However, their hopes of lifting the natty were crushed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal showdown.

As Kirby Smart prepares for his 10th season with the Bulldogs, he will be making an appearance along with other head coaches at the 2025 SEC Media Days.

Here's a closer look at the top five questions that the Georgia HC must address during the event.

Top 5 questions for Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days 2025

#1. Who will be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs after Carson Beck's departure?

Carson Beck had been a part of the Bulldogs since beginning his collegiate career in 2020. After spending the first three seasons as a backup, he took over as the starting quarterback in 2023.

Beck decided to return for his final year of collegiate eligibility instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. However, he decided to transfer to play for the Miami Hurricanes in January. Thus, fans are curious about who Kirby Smart will name as his replacement.

According to rumors, redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton is projected to be the team's starting quarterback. However, the team also has redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi, along with three-star freshman Hezekiah Millender and walk-on Collin Drake as options on the depth chart. Stockton's experience under Smart's regime makes him the ideal choice as Carson Beck's replacement.

#2. Can Kirby Smart help the Bulldogs to another national championship?

Under Smart, the Bulldogs won two back-to-back national championships during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, their hopes of three-peating were thwarted following a loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

In the past two years, Big Ten teams (Michigan and Ohio State) have walked away as national champions. Thus, this has raised questions about the SEC's ability to regain its former glory. Last season, the Bulldogs defeated newcomers Texas to win the SEC title. So this raises the question about their capabilities to go on and secure another natty in their trophy cabinet.

#3. How will Kirby Smart navigate the team's challenging 2025 schedule

The Bulldogs have a few tough games heading into the 2025 season. After kicking things off with a season opener against Marshall and Austin Peay, they face the Tennessee Volunteers on the road. Following a bye week, they face Alabama at home. Last season, they lost to Kalen DeBoer's team on the road with a disappointing 34-41 final score.

The Bulldogs are also scheduled to take on Auburn and the Texas Longhorns in 2025. Thus, with a tough schedule in place, Smart will have to answer questions about the team's preparations to make a playoff run despite the challenges.

#4. Who can emerge as Georgia's freshman sensation in 2025?

Smart has signed several freshmen as part of the recruiting class of 2025, including players like Juan Gaston, Bo Walker and Elijah Griffin. Apart from this, they also have redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi on the team.

Last season, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith emerged as a top offensive player during his freshman campaign. Bulldogs fans will be looking forward to having their own 'freshman sensation' heading into the 2025 season. The question that remains is which player will rise to the occasion and have an impressive debut with the team.

#5. How will Kirby Smart's WR corps perform in 2025?

Top wide receivers like Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith have departed for the NFL via this year's draft. Smart brought in Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas through the transfer portal this offseason.

The Bulldogs' wide receivers room mildly struggled to put up impressive numbers on the board last season. However, with a new starting quarterback and WR corps in place, there is an air of mystery surrounding Smart's offensive outlook for the upcoming season. The coaching staff and players have high expectations of the new players.

But will this translate into success on the gridiron? How do you think the Georgia Bulldogs fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

