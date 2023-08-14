Kliff Kingsbury and Johnny Manziel had a genuine relationship at Texas A&M back in 2012. While the media and SEC were after the Aggies' addition to the allegedly best conference in college football, none focused on their freshman quarterback from Kerrville, Texas, nicknamed "Johnny Football."

Perhaps, even the newly signed head coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury did not focus on their probable starting QB. And, just before the start of Texas A&M's SEC season, Johnny Manziel was arrested and jailed after officers found him fighting and in possession of a fake ID.

Even then, Kingsbury still did not turn his back on Manziel and recognized his performances in the camp, which led him to believe that the CFB world needed to see this talented young freshman.

From waking up shirtless on a concrete bench in Bryan County Jail, Johnny Manziel turned the season around for Texas A&M.

Manziel made his first start against Florida University, however, it ended in a loss for Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The Texas A&M season picked up after their second game against SMU, where Manziel and his team bulldozed the Mustangs with a 3-48 win.

The dream began, and a 0-1 record turned into a 7-2 winning record. Then stepped in the giants, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban's leadership had redecorated Alabama football. So when Texas A&M was up next against the Crimson Tide, fans and analysts hit Kliff Kingsbury with many "Good Luck" messages.

Kliff Kingsbury on Johnny Manziel

"A&M has as much chance of beating Alabama as I do to hit the lottery," CFB World to Texas, per Netflix's "Untold: Johnny Football."

However, the OC knew the weapon he had in his offensive arsenal. In his reply, Kingsbury said:

"We don't need it. We got Johnny."

Kliff Kingsbury and coach Sumlins' confidence in Johnny Manziel guided him to face Nick Saban

Johnny Manziel's tweet before facing Alabama in 2012

In his Netflix documentary, Johnny Manziel elaborated that he watched the movie "300" on the day of the game against Alabama. He tweeted just before the game:

"Give to them nothing but take from them EVERYTHING. Time to turn up and leave it all on the field #gigem #12thMan"

Texas went on the field with zero expectations, trying to make a mark on the SEC map. The Aggies were unstoppable as the game progressed, leading 20-0 against Nick Saban's defense. Although, one of the greatest college football coaches would not sit and watch them crush his team. Alabama's offense bounced back with a 23-17 score.

The support from Kliff Kingsbury and his offensive game plan helped Johnny Manziel pull out two plays that changed his life.

After crushing Nick Saban's Alabama, Johnny's fanbase rose to a different level. Texas A&M fans wore "Johnny Football" t-shirts, and Adidas started record-selling "Manziel" jerseys.

Manziel won the 2012 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first freshman in college football history to achieve the feat.