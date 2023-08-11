"F*ck Nick Saban. F*ck Alabama": CFB insider recalls how Johnny Manziel silenced Alabama fans at the Crimson Tide's home

Johnny Manziel had one of the most electrifying college football careers ever. After spending just two seasons with Texas A&M, Manziel won the Heisman in 2012 as a freshman, which had never happened before.

The Aggies starting quarterback used both his legs and arms to lead Texas A&M's offense. Yet, on Nov. 10, 2012, the story of Manziel really grew.

The Aggies headed to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Crimson Tide. Alabama was the number one country in the nation and were 14-point favorites heading into the game.

However, Manziel and the Aggies, who were 7-2 compared to Alabama's 9-0 record, got out to an early lead as they scored three touchdowns on their first three drives to get out to an early 20-0 lead. In those first three drives, Manziel went 10-of-11 for 82 yards and ran five times for 72 yards.

Although Alabama did come back and only trailed by three points, Johnny "Johnny Football" Manziel threw a beautiful touchdown to Malcome Kennedy to secure a 29-24 win for the Aggies.

To end the game, Manziel went 24 of 31 for 253 passing yards with 92 rushing yards and silenced the crowd.

The Alabama game has gotten more buzz due to the documentary on Johnny Manziel just coming out. Manziel was so fired up in one scene that he was yelling at them about Nick Saban.

“Johnny walks over where I am with some media people, and he said, ‘F**k Nick Saban. F**k Alabama. That’s it. We’re scoring a touchdown right here. Watch,'” Texas A&M insider Billy Liucci revealed in the upcoming sports documentary “Untold: Johnny Football.”

After he threw the touchdown, Manziel was quick to go back to the media and let them know what happened.

“He comes running off the sideline, and he’s saying, ‘I f**king told you,’” Liucci recalls. “And the national media guy looks at me and goes, ‘Dude’s a witch.’”

Although Johnny Manziel got the win, Alabama ended up having the last laugh against Manziel. The schools had a rematch the following season, and it was Alabama who won 49-42.

Johnny Manziel and a failed NFL career

After two dominant seasons in college at Texas A&M, Johnny Manziel entered the NFL draft in 2014.

Manziel ended up being drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns. Many fans hoped Manziel would be the savior, but he played just 15 games, including eight starts going 2-6 for 1675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After missing the final game of the 2016 season due to his partying in Las Vegas, the Cleveland Browns released Manziel. He never got another shot in the NFL and did try to play in the CFL, but the league decided to cut ties with Manziel after he missed a number of mandatory meetings.

