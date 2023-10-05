Kurt Schumacher death: Ohio State legend passes away at 70

Former Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Kurt Schumacher has died at the age of 70. His death was announced by his family on Friday, marking a big loss to the Buckeyes family and the entire football landscape in the United States.

A commemoration of Kurt Schumacher's life is scheduled for a future date in St. James, North Carolina. Instead of sending flowers, the family encourages well-wishers to make memorial contributions to either the Mr. Mo Project or the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, as well as his son, Tim Schumacher, and daughter, Betsy Liston. Ohio State is expected to pay respect to his memories in upcoming games as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) continue to push for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kurt Schumacher's college football career

Kurt Schumacher, after enjoying an active childhood in Northeast Ohio, emerged as a standout athlete at Lorain (Ohio) High School. His impressive 6-foot-3, 200-plus-pound physique led to his recruitment as an offensive lineman for Ohio State in 1971.

During his time in Columbus, he played a pivotal role as a blocker for some of the most renowned running backs in Ohio State history. These included the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, as well as the Buckeyes' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, Pete Johnson.

In his senior year in 1974, Schumacher was named an All-American, earning his own tree in Buckeye Grove. He played a vital role in helping Woody Hayes-led Ohio State secure an appearance in the Rose Bowl while also aiding Archie Griffin to win his first Heisman Trophy.

NFL career and life after retirement

Kurt Schumacher was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 12th pick in the 1975 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Saints from 1975 to 1977 and played one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1978.

Over the four years, he participated in 45 games, making 13 starts. He recorded two fumble recoveries and managed to advance them 17 yards.

Following his retirement from the NFL at the age of 26, Kurt Schumacher embarked on a career in the incentive and motivational industry, accumulating 34 years of experience in the field. Subsequently, he ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing and operating his own business, which he managed for a span of six years.