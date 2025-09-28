"Lane Kiffin gave him bad seafood": CFB fans react to Whit Weeks puking during LSU-Ole Miss clash

By Geoff
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:24 GMT
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (Image Source: IMAGN)
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans reacted to LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who was caught on video puking in the first quarter of the Tigers' game against Ole Miss. Weeks was lining up on defense when he threw up at the 6:18 mark of the game.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video went viral, and fans reacted hilariously over the linebacker's actions on social media. One user said Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin might have given Weeks spoiled food the night before the game.

"Lane kiffin gave him bad seafood last night," the fan wrote on X.
Ad

Weeks and Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, have gone public with their relationship and another fan hilariously brought that up.

Ad
Ad

Other fans gave hilarious props to the Ole Miss coach. One fan even joked about how Lane Kiffin used his daughter, Landry, to take Weeks out of the Ole Miss-LSU game.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Another fan wrote about the effect of nervous vibes when a football player faces his future father-in-law, who happens to be the coach of the opposing team.

Ad

Apparently, Weeks resumed playing after the viral incident and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. However, his efforts failed to help the No. 4-ranked LSU from losing to No. 13 Ole Miss, who remained unbeaten in five games with a 24-19 victory in the SEC clash.

Also Read: "We don’t care," "No f**king way": Fans buzz as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hard launches relationship with LSU's Whit Weeks days before showdown

Ad

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss holds off Brian Kelly's LSU

Ole Miss used defense to hold down LSU's offense in Saturday's 24-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Lane Kiffin's defensive line took their assignment by heart, reducing Garrett Nussmeier and his offensive line to 16 first downs and 2-for-11 in terms of third-down efficiency.

The Rebels limited the Tigers to 254 yards while accumulating 480, including 314 passing yards.

Ad

Trinidad Chambliss completed 23-of-39 passing attempts for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 71 yards in 14 carries to help Kewan Lacy in dissecting LSU's interior.

Lacy finished with 87 rushing yards in 23 carries for one touchdown. Logan Diggs also had one TD. Wide receiver Cayden Lee had one touchdown and had 70 receiving yards.

Ole Miss inflicted LSU its first loss this season and dropped Brian Kelly's team to 1-1 in the SEC.

Read More: WATCH: Ole Miss fans heckle at Brian Kelly's LSU players at home before Week 5 showdown

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications