"Lane Kiffin gave him bad seafood": CFB fans react to Whit Weeks puking during LSU-Ole Miss clash

College football fans reacted to LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who was caught on video puking in the first quarter of the Tigers' game against Ole Miss. Weeks was lining up on defense when he threw up at the 6:18 mark of the game.The video went viral, and fans reacted hilariously over the linebacker's actions on social media. One user said Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin might have given Weeks spoiled food the night before the game.&quot;Lane kiffin gave him bad seafood last night,&quot; the fan wrote on X.Weeks and Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, have gone public with their relationship and another fan hilariously brought that up.🎬Shooter🎥 @TheSportsVetranLINKLandry Kiffin knew the assignment the night before. @Lane_Kiffin raised her right.Jared @jaredh217LINKLandry kiffin poisoned Whit weeks.Other fans gave hilarious props to the Ole Miss coach. One fan even joked about how Lane Kiffin used his daughter, Landry, to take Weeks out of the Ole Miss-LSU game.Brodie @SadOSUhoopsFanLINKHe got fucking roofied 😭 Lane will do what it takes to win.Eric. @EAviewsLINKLake Kiffin is wild for this one loll woodz @livinlikelaur3nLINKLane knew we were tired of ole miss faking injuries so he sent his daughter in to poison the LSU line 😭Another fan wrote about the effect of nervous vibes when a football player faces his future father-in-law, who happens to be the coach of the opposing team.BEEZY GARNER @Burke_Franklin_LINKGettin nervous about losing to his daddy in lawApparently, Weeks resumed playing after the viral incident and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. However, his efforts failed to help the No. 4-ranked LSU from losing to No. 13 Ole Miss, who remained unbeaten in five games with a 24-19 victory in the SEC clash.Also Read: &quot;We don’t care,&quot; &quot;No f**king way&quot;: Fans buzz as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hard launches relationship with LSU's Whit Weeks days before showdownLane Kiffin's Ole Miss holds off Brian Kelly's LSUOle Miss used defense to hold down LSU's offense in Saturday's 24-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.Lane Kiffin's defensive line took their assignment by heart, reducing Garrett Nussmeier and his offensive line to 16 first downs and 2-for-11 in terms of third-down efficiency.The Rebels limited the Tigers to 254 yards while accumulating 480, including 314 passing yards.Trinidad Chambliss completed 23-of-39 passing attempts for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 71 yards in 14 carries to help Kewan Lacy in dissecting LSU's interior.Lacy finished with 87 rushing yards in 23 carries for one touchdown. Logan Diggs also had one TD. Wide receiver Cayden Lee had one touchdown and had 70 receiving yards.Ole Miss inflicted LSU its first loss this season and dropped Brian Kelly's team to 1-1 in the SEC.Read More: WATCH: Ole Miss fans heckle at Brian Kelly's LSU players at home before Week 5 showdown