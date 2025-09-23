"We don’t care," "No f**king way": Fans buzz as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hard launches relationship with LSU's Whit Weeks days before showdown

By Geoff
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:37 GMT
Landry Kiffin (left) and Whit Weeks (right) (Image Sources: @landrykiffin/Instagram and IMAGN)
Landry Kiffin (left) and Whit Weeks (right) (Image Sources: @landrykiffin/Instagram and IMAGN)

The daughter of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Landry, made rounds on the Internet by revealing her relationship with LSU junior linebacker Whit Weeks on social media days before the much-anticipated SEC football showdown.

Landry posted a photo with Weeks on Instagram on Monday, surprising college football fans, who were aware of an upcoming game on Saturday, Sept. 28. A fan re-posted Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks' photo on X, which could become bulletin board material for LSU fans.

One user appears to be totally focused on the Sept. 28 showdown and cares less about the viral picture.

"Ole Miss students don’t like Landry, we don’t care," the fan wrote.
Another college football fanatic, meanwhile, couldn't believe what he saw and wrote an expletive-laden post, emphasizing his disbelief.

"There’s no f**king way," he wrote.
One user saw no issues with the relationship, while others wrote hilarious reactions on the matter.

A proud Kappa Kappa Gamma member, Landry Kiffin is used to the spotlight of college football, going viral on social media for her outfits and other activities. The Ole Miss student is downright torn on who to support on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin opens up on the Ole Miss-LSU competition in the last four seasons

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacted to the competitive nature of Ole Miss-LSU games in the past four seasons, going 2-2 in those meetings.

Kiffin, who is in his sixth season calling the plays on the sidelines for the Rebels, believed the games were good matchups.

"We were ahead and should have won in the last one down there. We were ahead the entire game last year," the veteran coach said (per On3). "So, really competitive matchup. Glad that it’s competitive, because looks like we’re going to keep playing this matchup. So, exciting for the fans."
The Rebels picked up wins in 2021 and 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi, while the Tigers gained vengeance in 2022 and 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) hopes to follow up on its conference victories over Kentucky and Arkansas when it faces No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Sept. 27.

