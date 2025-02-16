Lathan Ransom NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Ohio State S ft. Miami

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom had a great bounce back 2024 season. After struggling with injuries in 2023, Ransom got back to the form he displayed in the 2022 season.

In 2024, he helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win the national championship by registering 75 total tackles, including 46 solo efforts, two passes defended, a sack, three forced fumbles and an interception.

After his strong season, Lathan Ransom is projected to go in the early to mid rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 77-ranked player overall, and No. 5-ranked safety in the draft. These are three teams that could draft him.

Top three landing spots for Ohio State S Lathan Ransom

#1 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins need help with all three levels of the defense. Linemen Benito Jones and Calais Campbell, linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Anthony Walker Jr., and safety Jeven Holland are all headed to free agency. As a result, the Miami Dolphins will need to do a lot in the draft and free agency to replace those players.

The Dolphins are likely to try to pick up a star Edge or CB with the 13th pick in the draft. As a result, they could look to address the safety position in the third or fourth round. By selecting Lathan Ransom, they would get one of the best safeties in the draft without using any of their most valuable draft capital.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars need serious help at defense. Cornerback and safety are the two positions they need the most help with. With the fifth pick in the draft, they could be positioned perfectly to select two-way star Travis Hunter. Despite being a two-way player, Hunter is expected to primarily play CB in the NFL.

If the Jaguars can pick up Hunter with the fifth pick, they can shift their focus to one of the top safeties in the third or fourth round. Picking up Lathan Ransom at this point would make sense.

#3 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons need help all over their defense. They need a new Edge, safety and CB. However, not many teams grab safeties in the first round, so they will likely target an Edge or CB with the 15th pick in the draft.

If they are successful in grabbing a defensive star in the first round, they could look to address the safety position in the mid-rounds with Lathan Ransom.

