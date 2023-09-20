Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit friendship timeline: Exploring the 28-year-old relationship between two iconic personalities of CFB world

The friendship of Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit has been something college football fans have seen on their television screens for years. Despite having a 34-year age difference, the two have a special connection that is obvious to anyone that turns on College GameDay every week.

The duo have been part of the College GameDay cast for 28 years as Herbstreit joined in 1996. As the video for Corso's 400th headgear pick was rolling, the two shared a hug.

From the respect Kirk Herbstreit has for Lee Corso on the set to the amazing chemistry while the cameras are rolling, these two have a great connection.

Herbstreit actually responded to the video above with just a simple two-word reply that was felt by everyone:

"My guy"

Where will Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit be for the remainder of the College GameDay season?

We still have 12 more weeks of regular season college football, which means 12 more weeks of College GameDay this season. The next stop is South Bend in Week 4 as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Week 5 is an SEC battle as they head to Auburn for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup. Below is a table showing the week-by-week schedule, so if you are in the area, you could be part of the show live.

Week Location Game 4 South Bend Ohio State vs. Notre Dame 5 Auburn Georgia vs. Auburn 6 Dallas Oklahoma vs. Texas 7 South Bend USC vs. Notre Dame 8 Tuscaloosa Tennessee vs. Alabama 9 Madison Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 10 Tuscaloosa LSU vs. Alabama 11 University Park Michigan vs. Penn State 12 Knoxville Georgia vs. Tennnessee 13 Ann Arbor Ohio State vs. Michigan 14 Atlanta SEC Championship Game 15 Foxborough Army vs Navy

What personalities are on College GameDay in 2023?

College GameDay is one of those special shows that are a must-watch during the college football season. The show has had a turnover of cast over the years but the constants have been Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit.

Besides those two, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee are at the desk. There are also some contributors that include Jen Lada, Robert Griffin III, Jess Sims, Pete Thamel, and Steve Coughlin for the betting side of things.

This also is the first season that Gene Wojciechowski and David Pollack were not on the show, as they were part of the ESPN layoffs back in the summer. This show really puts the spotlight on the biggest matchup of the week. It does an outstanding job of getting celebrity guests and making the game feel even bigger just by being on location.