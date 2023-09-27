Lincoln Riley family: Details about USC HC's wife, kids, parents and siblings 

Lincoln Riley has made a name for himself in college football. The USC head coach has moved up the coaching ladder slowly and steadily since he started as a student assistant under Mike Leach at Texas Tech to become one of the top coaches in college football.

He got his first head coaching job at Oklahoma in 2017 when he replaced Bob Stoops, who hired him as an offensive coordinator in 2015. Since then, he has established himself with a superb winning record in the landscape. Riley subsequently moved to USC in 2022.

Let’s look at the USC coach's background, upbringing, and marital life.

Lincoln Riley’s parents and sibling

Lincoln Riley was born to Mike and Marilyn Riley in Lubbock, Texas, on September 5, 1983. He grew up in Muleshoe, Texas, where his parents resided for many years. Notably, his father has operated a cotton warehouse in the city for an extended period.

He is not the sole child of his parents; he has a younger brother named Garret, who shares his passion for football. Garrett Riley currently serves as an offensive coordinator at Clemson under Dabo Swinney. He notably won the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in 2022.

Mike Riley, like his two sons, attended Muleshoe High School from 1968 to 1971. He also played as a quarterback for the school as it was experiencing an extended drought of success. He opted not to play in his senior year after the school recorded only three wins in 1970.

On the other hand, Marilyn Riley was born and raised on a Muleshoe farm and has been involved in agriculture her entire life. She works with her husband in the cotton and other agricultural business. She notably graduated from the University of Texas alongside Mike.

Lincoln Riley’s wife and children

After dating for a few years, Lincoln Riley married Caitlin Buckley in 2007. Lincoln crossed paths with Caitlin during his time as an undergraduate at Texas Tech University. Their first date notably took place at an Olive Garden, where they watched the movie “Sweet Home Alabama” together.

Lincoln and Caitlin have two young daughters, Sloan and Stella. They are often seen attending games together. Caitlin, who has a Master’s Degree in Education, primarily focuses on the upbringing of their kids.