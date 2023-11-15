Lincoln Riley quarterbacks: List of all the Heisman Trophy-winning QBs mentored by USC HC

Lincoln Riley has worked with some of the best quarterbacks in his college football career so far. It's safe to say that the USC Trojans head coach has made it a habit of turning talented signal callers into Heisman Trophy winners.

Interestingly, Riley has mentored three Heiman winners in the past six years and two of them currently play in the NFL. Here's the list of quarterbacks that have lifted the stiff-arm trophy under him.

A look at the 3 Heisman Trophy-winning QBs mentored by Lincoln Riley

#1. Baker Mayfield

Lincoln Riley got his first college football head coaching job with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2017. In his first season, he guided quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Heisman Trophy.

During the 2017 season, Mayfield completed 285 of his 404 passes for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also recorded 311 rushing yards for five touchdowns across 14 games.

It was also Mayfield's final season with the Sooners before he declared for the 2018 NFL draft. The signal-caller was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

#2. Kyler Murray

Murray became the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018. It was also the year he won the Heisman Trophy under Riley.

Murray completed 260 of his 377 passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2018. He also racked up 1,001 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground across 14 games.

After winning the Heisman in 2018, Murray declared for the NFL draft in 2019 and was picked by the Arizona Cardinals as the No.1 overall pick.

#3. Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley was appointed as the head coach of the USC Trojans in Nov. 2021. In his first season, he guided quarterback Caleb Williams to the Heisman Trophy.

Williams finished the 2022 season with a staggering 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns on 333 passes. He also recorded 156 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Williams is having another special season with the Trojans in 2023. However, it remains to be seen whether he can win the Heisman Trophy for the second consecutive year.