Lindenwood vs Kansas prediction & betting tips - August 29th | College Football Week 1

Lindenwood vs Kansas will kickoff at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday night. It will be the first time Kansas ever plays against a competitor in the FCS.

Kansas comes into the game as a huge favorite against a weaker Lindenwood squad. The Jayhawks finished last season with an overall record of 9-4, whereas Lindenwood finished only 3-7 against weaker competition.

Lindenwood vs Kansas prediction

Lindenwood enters its first game of the season in year three of its FCS transition. It has struggled with the transition thus far, and things will not get any easier as it will face a strong team in the Big 12.

Kansas is a very capable team and sits several tiers above Lindenwood in terms of talent. They return with star quarterback Jalen Daniels, and he should have an opportunity to warm up against Lindenwood. Even the areas where Kansas has weaknesses, it is still stronger than Lindenwood.

Adding to the odds that Kansas will come away with a win is the fact that the Jayhawks are historically strong starters. They usually do well to start the season before fading a little bit down the stretch. If that continues, it is more bad news for Lindenwood.

Kansas enters the game on Thursday night as one of the biggest favorites of Week 1. It is such a favorite that FanDuel is not even offering a moneyline wager for bettors.

Lindenwood vs Kansas tips

Tip 1: Kansas -44.5 (-115)

Tip 2: Under 59.5 (-110)

Tip 3: Bet on Kansas to run up the score early so it can rest its starters.

Lindenwood vs Kansas head-to-head

With these two teams competing in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, it will mark the very first matchup between these two teams. They have competed in other sports before, but never in football.

The result of this matchup will likely determine if the NCAA schedules more games between the two squads in the near future.

Where to watch Lindenwood vs Kansas

This game will air on the Big 12 Network and ESPN+. So, if you would like to watch the game, you will need to have a subscription to ESPN+, Hulu or Live TV. The game will take place in Kansas and should kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

