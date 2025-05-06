List of top uncommitted 5-stars in the 2026 class ft. Jackson Cantwell

The 2026 class is stacked with talent. From do-it-all offensive linemen to dual-threat quarterbacks, the class has the tools to improve most college football programs.

Ad

Let's look at the top uncommitted high school stars in the 2026 class (the list is based on On3's rankings).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

List of top uncommitted 5-stars in the 2026 class

1. Jackson Cantwell, offensive tackle - Nixa High School, Nixa, Missouri

Jackson Cantwell is the best uncommitted five-star prospect. He plays for Nixa High School, where he's also a track and field star.

Cantwell has showcased his versatility at the high school level. He plays football and basketball and is a high school national champion in shot put. According to On3, Cantwell is tilting towards committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ad

2. Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive tackle - Georgetown Prep, North Bethesda, Maryland

Immanuel Iheanacho is the second-best five-star offensive tackle yet to commit. He has been described as supremely powerful and capable of contributing almost immediately to a College Football Playoff contender.

According to Sports Illustrated, Iheanacho prefers Oregon to LSU. He still has visits lined up with Alabama, Maryland and Penn State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Felix Ojo, offensive tackle - Lake Ridge High School, Mansfield, Texas

Felix Ojo rounds up a top three list exclusively consisting of promising offensive tackles. He is a five-star talent equipped with finesse, foot speed and a stellar football IQ.

Ojo is fresh off a visit with Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes. However, according to PMG Elite, he has offers from 70% of schools competing in last season's College Football Playoff.

4. Tyler Atkinson, linebacker - Grayson High School, Loganville, Georgia

Ad

Tyler Atkinson is the highest-rated linebacker in the 2026 recruitment class. According to Sports Illustrated, he recently visited USC.

Atkinson is the No. 1 player in Georgia and a perennial all-American. He is fresh off earning MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors last season.

5. Ryder Lyons, quarterback - Folsom High School, Folsom, California

Ryder Lyons is the best uncommitted quarterback available in the 2026 class. He is a dual-threat phenom for Folsom High School.

He is torn between committing to Oregon or staying at home to play for the USC Trojans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.