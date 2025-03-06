5-star Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruitment process sees major changes

Immanuel Iheanacho, a five-star offensive tackle from Baltimore, Maryland, is one of the best overall prospects from the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-6.5 athlete is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country such as Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC and Tennessee.

The Oregon Ducks were touted as the leading contender to land the five-star athlete. However, Iheanacho's in-state school of Maryland has gained momentum in his recruitment. The lineman is set to take a visit to Maryland on June 20 this year.

The Ducks are also scheduled to host Iheanacho this spring. This will be the five-star prospect's second visit to Eugene after attending the Ducks' camp in July last year. According to On3, the Maryland Terrapins have the second-best odds of landing Iheanacho, after Penn State.

Other schools such as Penn State, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are also in the hunt to land the five-star prospect.

Immanuel Iheanacho is ranked No. 2 in the country, behind offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Maryland.

Immanuel Iheanacho talks about the Oregon Ducks

The five-star recruit from Georgetown Preparatory School is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country, including Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.

Lanning was in Baltimore last month to pay a visit to Immanuel Iheanacho alongside offensive line coach A’lique Terry and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. The Eugene-based program was high on Iheanacho's list and he spoke about the program and its coaching staff.

"I like coach Terry, coach Lanning, really young coach, they’ve been winning games and have products — Penei Sewell and they’ve got some other guys coming up in this draft," Iheanacho said, as per On3.

"I just love the whole dynamic, the whole campus at Oregon, the practice fields, how the weight room is set up ... The gear is amazing, that’s not the most important part, but the gear is amazing."

Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the best prospects in the Class of 2026 and landing him will certainly give a boost to the Ducks' roster for the future. Oregon's class is ranked No. 2 in the country, as per 247Sports.

Lanning and company have already managed to acquire commitments from prospects such as Kodi Greene, Kendre Harrison and Tradarian Ball. Acquiring the second-best recruit from the 2026 class will help the program going forward.

