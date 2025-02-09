Five-star plus+ OT Immanuel Iheanacho offers insight into his recruitment process

One of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, Immanuel Iheanacho, has become a top target for nearly 30 Power Four programs. The Georgetown Prep (Baltimore) offensive tackle, ranked No. 2 overall and the second-best player at his position, is in the process of narrowing his choices.

Iheanacho recently shared with On3 that he aims to trim his school list to “10 or 11” next week, after which he will shift focus to campus visits. He has already locked in official visits with Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and Maryland. Meanwhile, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M are competing for his sixth and final visit.

When discussing what he hopes to gain from these visits, Iheanacho emphasized the importance of player culture and deeper interactions with the coaching staff.

“I’d probably say how all the players fit,” Iheanacho told On3. "A bigger student feeling. I don’t talk to all the players a lot, so being able to see how the players really feel, obviously certain situations are different. Seeing how certain coaches are genuinely.”

The in-state Maryland Terrapins have been a frequent destination for Immanuel Iheanacho throughout his recruitment. At this stage, he considers them one of his top four schools, along with Georgia, Penn State and Oregon, which remains in the lead.

The idea of making an impact close to home is something he has been contemplating.

“Firstly, I’ve been just thinking about being a hometown hero, and if I’d be able to bring back a Big Ten championship to Maryland for my state — that would mean a lot,” he said.

Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruitment takes shape as Maryland football builds 2026 class

After securing a major commitment from four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis on National Signing Day, Maryland wrapped up its 2025 recruiting cycle ranked No. 25. With the class finalized, the Terps are now turning their attention to 2026 and beyond.

Maryland’s 2026 class currently features four commitments, headlined by five-star defensive end Zion Elee, the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit. While Elee plans to take visits, he remains committed to the program. His decision has caught the attention of other elite prospects, including five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.

ESPN's Eli Lederman analyzed Iheanacho’s recruitment on Friday, noting his growing interest in staying in-state.

"Immanuel Iheanacho visited Maryland for a basketball game last month and has spent plenty of time around the Terrapins program," Lederman wrote. "And while Iheanacho's recruitment remains centered primarily on blue bloods across the country, he has been looking at Maryland differently since Elee committed to the Terps in December."

Immanuel Iheanacho acknowledged that Elee’s commitment has shifted his perspective.

"After Zion committed, it made me realize I could stay home," Iheanacho told ESPN. "Maryland has a couple of five-stars right now. If we all stay home, that's a top-15 recruiting class. What's stopping us? It's about where you can get developed best. But there's also part of me that would love to bring a Big Ten championship home and for my parents to be able to see it."

Maryland’s 2025 class also made history, landing seven ESPN 300 players—the most in program history. The class includes top recruits like four-star quarterback Malik Washington (No. 134) and offensive tackle Jaylen Gilchrist (No. 121).

