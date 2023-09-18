"Love the outfit" - CFB fans react to Oregon QB Bo Nix’s wife’s all-green gameday attire for Week 3

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but he is also well-known due to his stylish wife, Izzy Smoke, who has become almost as famous as her husband.

The couple met during their time as students at Auburn, with Bo Nix playing for the Tigers while Smoke was a cheerleader. They tied the knot last year in July.

Cocolillys, a clothing brand, posted a picture on its Instagram page of Bo Nix, Izzy Smoke and wide receiver Tez Johnson before the Oregon game against Hawaii with the caption, "Gameday in Oregon."

CFB fans were left in awe at Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Smoke's all-green outfit.

One fan wrote:

"My sweet family!! Love the outfit!!"

The Bo Nix Heisman campaign

Oregon began Bo Nix's assault on the Heisman with a giant billboard in New York to go with a similar one in Dallas, Texas. It's a publicity stunt, but if accompanied by a stellar Pac-12 season, he's one of the foremost candidates for the award.

On an episode of "Crain and Company," analyst Jake Crain couldn't look past the influence of Bo Nix in the Pac-12 championship, which could help him in his Heisman search.

"I'm rolling with the Ducks," Crain said. "It's knucklepuck time. They've returned Bo Nix, second-year Head Man Dan Lanning. He understands the importance of physicality. Hell, he just came over from Georgia.

"Now the Ducks do have to go on the road to play Washington and the Utah team I just mentioned, but that's where Bo Nix in year 13 is going to shine the most. So give me Oregon to win the regular season and the conference championship game against USC in 2023.”

Is there beef between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Colorado's Deion Sanders?

Ducks coach Dan Lanning will be the third coach to come up against the Colorado juggernaut of Deion Sanders with a niggling background of barbs thrown around. When news broke of Colorado's move to the Big 12, Lanning was dismissive of them.

“Not a big reaction,” Dan Lanning said. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference, and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

After a dominant 55-10 win against Hawaii on Saturday, Lanning sidestepped whether there's any beef between himself and Coach Prime.

“Well, I’m hoping you guys will stop asking me questions so I can go watch the rest of their game,” Lanning joked. “But no, we’re excited to play a great opponent, this is gonna be an awesome atmosphere for Oregon Ducks, and these are one of those marquee games that we’re really, really excited about.”

The Ducks entered the AP poll's top 10 at No. 10, while the Buffaloes dropped to No. 19. The matchup between the Ducks and the Buffaloes is one of Week 4's spiciest fixtures.