LSU vs Clemson Prediction & Betting Tips - August 30 | College Football Week 1

The college football season is finally here, and it kicks off with a primetime showdown between two national powerhouses.

Ad

Brian Kelly’s No. 9 LSU Tigers will face Dabo Swinney’s No. 4 Clemson Tigers tonight in a matchup loaded with future NFL talent. Clemson enters the season coming off a College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss in 2024, while LSU looks to bounce back after a difficult season that kept them out of the playoff picture.

For LSU, there’s an added challenge: the Tigers are riding a five-game losing streak in season openers, a troubling trend they hope to snap against a Clemson squad widely viewed as a legitimate national title contender.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clemson’s NFL talent

Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

The Clemson Tigers feature three standout players who are projected as potential top-10 picks in next year’s NFL Draft: quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and edge rusher T.J. Parker. Klubnik is coming off an outstanding season in which he threw for more than 3,600 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 148.2. His poise and production make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the nation.

Ad

LSU’s playmakers

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

LSU counters with NFL-caliber talent of its own, led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Many scouts believe Nussmeier has the tools to develop into a future first-overall draft pick. He’ll have a pair of dangerous playmakers at his disposal in receivers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, both of whom can stretch the field and provide explosive plays. If LSU is to return to playoff contention, Nussmeier’s development will be key.

Ad

Betting odds, prediction, and where to watch

Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will meet tonight at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, with live coverage on ABC and streaming available on Fubo.

Ad

CBS lists Clemson as the betting favorite, with the Tigers holding a -179 moneyline edge. Given Clemson’s superior depth, star power on the defensive line, and Klubnik’s proven production, the edge goes to the home team.

Still, with both teams stacked with NFL-ready talent, tonight’s game promises to deliver fireworks. Whether it’s LSU breaking its season-opening skid or Clemson strengthening its case as an early national title favorite, fans are set for a high-stakes clash under the lights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.