LSU vs Clemson Prediction & Betting Tips - August 30 | College Football Week 1

The college football season is finally here, and it kicks off with a primetime showdown between two national powerhouses.
Brian Kelly’s No. 9 LSU Tigers will face Dabo Swinney’s No. 4 Clemson Tigers tonight in a matchup loaded with future NFL talent. Clemson enters the season coming off a College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss in 2024, while LSU looks to bounce back after a difficult season that kept them out of the playoff picture.
For LSU, there’s an added challenge: the Tigers are riding a five-game losing streak in season openers, a troubling trend they hope to snap against a Clemson squad widely viewed as a legitimate national title contender.
Clemson’s NFL talent
The Clemson Tigers feature three standout players who are projected as potential top-10 picks in next year’s NFL Draft: quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and edge rusher T.J. Parker. Klubnik is coming off an outstanding season in which he threw for more than 3,600 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 148.2. His poise and production make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the nation.
LSU’s playmakers
LSU counters with NFL-caliber talent of its own, led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Many scouts believe Nussmeier has the tools to develop into a future first-overall draft pick. He’ll have a pair of dangerous playmakers at his disposal in receivers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, both of whom can stretch the field and provide explosive plays. If LSU is to return to playoff contention, Nussmeier’s development will be key.
Betting odds, prediction, and where to watch
The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will meet tonight at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, with live coverage on ABC and streaming available on Fubo.
CBS lists Clemson as the betting favorite, with the Tigers holding a -179 moneyline edge. Given Clemson’s superior depth, star power on the defensive line, and Klubnik’s proven production, the edge goes to the home team.
Still, with both teams stacked with NFL-ready talent, tonight’s game promises to deliver fireworks. Whether it’s LSU breaking its season-opening skid or Clemson strengthening its case as an early national title favorite, fans are set for a high-stakes clash under the lights.
