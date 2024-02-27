Marvin Harrison Jr. 40 time: Why is Ohio State WR skipping NFL combine?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a name that needs no introduction to the college football world or, dare we say, the wider football world. A 6-foot-4 frame is hard not to be noticed on the field, especially when the skill level is also elite. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver is one of the topmost prospects in this year's NFL draft, even though it is being headlined by the quarterbacks.

In one final bid to increase their draft stock, the hopefuls will be in Indianapolis for the NFL draft combine from Monday. Scouts and fans were hoping to see Harrison showcase his skills for one final time before the actual draft. Seems like it's not happening as the wide receiver has decided to give the entire event a skip. But why?

Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping the NFL combine?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is skipping the 2024 NFL combine due to a business decision.

The pros of going to the combine aren't really much for someone whose stock is already through the roof. He has proved himself beyond measure on the field at the collegiate level, and there isn't much more he can do in Indy that he hasn't already done. So he has probably decided to continue training with the Buckeyes' associate athletic director for football sports performance, Mickey Marotti.

Expand Tweet

Son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison, the wide receiver is the current Biletnikoff Award winner. He raked up back-to-back 1200+ yards and 14 touchdown seasons. Some even say he is the best wide receiver prospect in years. A combine skip isn't going to change that.

Also read: Why does the NFL call it the Combine? Revisiting the history of the 4-day event in Indianapolis

Marvin Harrison Jr. 40 time

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't officially clocked a 40-yard time yet, but he ran a 4.46-second dash in high school. For a player of his size and frame, that speed is quite impressive. He could have gotten an official time at the combine, but he has chosen to forgo that opportunity. According to the WR himself, he runs a 4.3 40 time.

Expand Tweet

Harrison is anyway one of the fastest prospects in the draft. The scouts have seen him smoking defenders with his speed and agility. So not having an official 40 time is of little consequence.

Marvin Harrison Jr. draft profile

The WR prospect is being considered as a generational talent, with scouts referring to him as the best since Julio Jones and AJ Green. He is a sure-shot top 10 pick with the potential of being the first non-QB to go off the board in Detroit on April 25. His speed, agility and ability to be a playmaker make him rank high on every team’s list of potential draft candidates.

Where will Harrison end up after the draft? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: How many top NFL prospects are skipping 2024 NFL Combine events? Details on Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s decisions