How many top NFL prospects are skipping 2024 NFL Combine events? Details on Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s decisions

With the 2024 NFL Combine around the corner, some top prospects will not participate in the showcase.

According to league sources, three potential top-five prospects will skip the 2024 NFL Combine workout aspects. This includes quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

This article will explore why these top prospects are forgoing the most important parts of the NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why are some top prospects skipping the NFL Combine?

It's not new to see top quarterback prospects skipping the workout portion of the NFL Combine. Bryce Young did it last year, as the Alabama Crimson Tide alum only allowed himself to be measured at the Combine.

Also, Kyler Murray did not participate in the workout portion of his draft; instead, he did that at his university's pro day.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are set to do the same, with the top-tier QB prospects electing to partake in workout drills on more familiar territory. They'll rather train with their preferred receivers, run drills with them, and even play catch with minimal pressure. Hence, it's a no-brainer, primarily when poor Combine performances are known to tank stocks.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the wide receiver from Ohio State, has decided to focus on playing football in the fall rather than preparing for the Combine. His team has stated that he will be training with the legendary Ohio State Buckeyes strength and conditioning coach, Mickey Marotti, to ensure that he is NFL-ready by September.

Expand Tweet

Which NFL head coaches are skipping the 2024 NFL Combine?

Several NFL head coaches will be reportedly absent from the 2024 NFL Combine. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will not attend the Combine.

Furthermore, beaten Super Bowl 2024 head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers could also be skipping out on the showcase event.

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place on Thursday, February 29th, at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Interested viewers can catch all the action on the NFL Network or NFL+.