Marvin Harrison Jr. projected draft pick: How low could Ohio State WR possibly go in 2024 NFL Draft?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered the best wide receiver prospect of this class by a pretty wide margin. He's also considered one of the best pass-catching prospects in recent memory, so any team that is able to select him is going to come away with an impact player with a boatload of potential.

As for who those teams could be, it's anyone's guess. There's no telling what the Chicago Bears are going to do. The Washington Commanders are a less confusing team to predict, but they could still opt to roll with Sam Howell.

Things could be very interesting on draft night, and there's a slight potential that Harrison Jr. falls a bit just based on other team needs and someone lower on the board ends up with an absolute steal. How low could he go?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Where will Marvin Harrison Jr. go in the NFL Draft?

We ran a simulation on our NFL Mock Draft Simulator. This had Marvin Harrison Jr. slipping all the way to sixth overall, with teams before then landing more necessary pieces to their roster.

Marvin Harrison Jr. went to New York in our simulation

The New York Giants landed him, and that does make a lot of sense. They desperately need a bona fide WR1, and Harrison Jr. would be a perfect addition. They probably also need to solve their QB crisis, but getting what some consider the best player in this draft at six is something they can't afford to pass up.

Just looking at it logically, not all that many teams in the early portion of the draft have wide receiver as their biggest need. Assuming that the Bears will take Caleb Williams first overall (or trade it to someone who will), then here's what each team might do after:

Commanders: QB

Patriots: QB

Cardinals: Defense

Chargers: Defense

Giants: WR

Titans: Defense

Falcons: QB

Bears: O-Line

Jets: O-Line

The Giants are the only team in the top 10 that feels extremely likely to take a wide receiver. Many of these teams might eschew their true needs if Harrison Jr. does fall to them. It's hard to envision him being selected 11th or lower.

Nevertheless, it's not clear that a player who is considered among the league's best prospects overall will be selected as such. There's a strong chance that the first three picks are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Regardless, Harrison Jr. is probably not going first overall. The Bears might like the idea of pairing him with DJ Moore for Justin Fields, but they'd be way better off trading that pick and selecting Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze with their ninth pick.

That could open the door for a fall, but don't expect it to be too far of one.