For the Washington Commanders, the top two receiver prospects in the NFL Draft that opens Thursday are clear: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr and LSU's Malik Nabers. Each is a potential game-changer in the NFL. Each has some areas to refine.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders hold the second pick in the Draft. QB Caleb Williams is expected to go first overall and many believe the Commanders could also choose a quarterback, likely LSU's Jayden Daniels.

But if they don't, or if they trade down, which is always plausible, who would they pick? The two WRs would be an immediate likelihood. Here's the breakdown on those possibilities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who will the Washington Commanders pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

LSU's Jayden Daniels is the popular pick for the No. 2 spot for Washington, but what if the Commanders trade down or choose otherwise?

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stats

Harrison had 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns at Ohio State in three seasons. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 scores in 2022 and then came back with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 more scores in 2023.

Pros

Marvin Harrison Jr. was basically born to be a top wide receiver. The son of NFL superstar Marvin Harrison, he's a bigger and even flashier player than his father.

At over 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, Harrison is an outside threat and then some. He's fast, sure handed and a solid technician as a receiver.

NFL: Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes

Cons

Harrison will need to add some strength at the NFL level. He may struggle with physical defenders at first. His blocking is less than great and he has had a few minor injury issues.

As with most game-changing players, he'll need to make sure not to let the motor stall when he's not involved in particular plays. There's not much to pick on, frankly.

Possible Fit

Harrison would be an immediate WR1 on the Commanders. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, the top two returning pass catchers from a year ago, are both slot receiver types, with neither over 6-foot tall.

Of course, this scenario assumes the commanders are obtaining a QB somewhere along the line, as Sam Howell's departure leaves no viable options.

To be frank, any quarterback would do well with Harrison. It's not as if one particular style of passer would be any more or less happy to link up with a likely All-Pro receiver.

Malik Nabers

Stats

In three years at LSU, Nabers caught 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards in 2022 and then snagged 89 passes for 1,589 yards and 14 scores in 2023.

Pros

Nabers' sub 4.4-second 40 yard dash time confirmed what the eye could see. He's unbelievably fast, with the ability to make any play a big play. He tracks the ball well, is explosive after the catch, and is still just 20 years old. Nabers played both inside and outside at LSU, although his NFL future is probably inside.

NFL: Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes

Cons

Nabers is a bit small, at just over 6-feet and 199 pounds. He'll need to add strength and maturity at the next level. Given his size and weight, he's probably an inside guy at least initially, as opposed to being able to play inside or outside.

Possible Fit

Given the inside play issues, he's probably not quite as good of a fit as Harrison. That said, he'd be a better inside receiver than anybody currently on the Commanders' roster, so it's not as if he's off the table because of his size.

He might do better initially with a QB who is more of a game manager. The deep ball wouldn't be as immediate of a part of the attack as with Harrison.

But like Harrison, he'd be the best guy Washington had if he's the choice. Whatever QB he works with would benefit substantially by his presence.

Will the Commanders pick Harrison or Nabers, or stick with a QB? Weigh in with your thoughts below in our comments section!