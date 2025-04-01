“Master of none”: Manti Te’o offers insight on Travis Hunter’s desire to play both ways in the NFL

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the most exciting players in the 2025 NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner had a thrilling 2024 season on both sides of the ball, and while he firmly plans on playing as a two-way player in the NFL as well, many fans and analysts believe it's not a good idea.

Talking about which position Hunter should play in the NFL full-time, former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o said Monday on NFL Network:

"I saw the fact that there's a lot of narrative, and there's a lot of talk of Travis Hunter's ability to play both sides. And we know that, however, this is the NFL; there are masters at their craft at each position. So, it reminds me of the quote that says, jack of all trades, master of none. You're not going to find that in the NFL.

"That's coming from [Mike Vrabel] who understands what it takes to win at the National Football League, being a professional and being amongst other masters of their craft. And so I think if he does, if Travis Hunter does go to the Patriots, I think he is set up perfectly for a long, successful career in the NFL because he's part of what's up with my great work."

Deion Sanders weighs in on Travis Hunter possibly playing both ways in the NFL

Deion Sanders has made it extremely clear that he wants Travis Hunter to play both ways in the NFL. He even warned teams not to pick the Colorado star if they don't plan on allowing him to play both CB and WR.

During a conversation with Skip Bayless, Coach Prime said:

"In the pros, they don't go at it like they used to go at it once upon a time ... So he's going to be okay. He's going to be better than okay. It's just going to be a fool to have him on the sideline and your secondary is getting bombarded and he's over there. Or a fool to have him on the sidelines and you can't move the ball and he's over there right next to coach. That don't make any sense to me." (TS-36:31)

With the draft set for the end of April, it remains to be seen whether Hunter will land on a team that utilizes his two-way skill.

