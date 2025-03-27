"Going to be a fool to have him on the sideline"- Deion Sanders sends warning to NFL teams doubting Travis Hunter's 2-way potential

Travis Hunter is a projected top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The two-way star won the Heisman trophy last season with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, there is still an air of uncertainty regarding Hunter's two-way future in the league.

Ad

On Wednesday, Colorado head coach and Hunter's mentor, Deion Sanders, made an appearance on the Skip Bayless Show.

Coach Prime shared his thoughts about Hunter's two-way potential in the league, sending a warning to NFL teams, stating that it would be foolish not to 100% utilize a rare talent like the 2024 Heisman winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the pros, they don't go at it like they used to go at it once upon a time...So he's going to be okay," Coach Prime said. "He's going to be better than okay. It's just going to be a fool to have him on the sideline and your secondary is getting bombarded and he's over there. Or a fool to have him on the sidelines and you can't move the ball and he's over there right next to coach. That don't make any sense to me," (TS-36:31)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Skip Bayless asked if Coach Prime would take Travis Hunter with the first overall pick if he were the Titans. He answered by highlighting that what matters most is if the two-way star fits into the scheme of the team that drafts him.

"If I was whomever, I would think about taking him. But it has to fit. See, you can't just take him cause of raw talent. You have to be a fit. The reason it worked with us because it was a fit." (TS- 37:40 onwards)

Ad

Coming out of high school as a five-star prospect, Hunter took the gamble and decided to join Coach Prime at Jackson State. After one season, he followed Sanders and his sons to Boulder, where he established himself as a top-tier talent.

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, he recorded a total of 1,970 yards and 20 TDs receiving on offense, along with 66 total tackles and seven interceptions as a cornerback.

Colin Cowherd believes the Patriots will draft Travis Hunter with the No.4 overall pick

The New England Patriots have the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. They already have Drake Maye as their quarterback, eliminating the immediate need to address this position in the draft. They also hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach after a disappointing 4-13 campaign last season under Jared Mayo.

Ad

This leaves them with Travis Hunter and Penn State DE Abdul Carter as solid options in the first round. However, Colin Cowherd believes that the Patriots will aim to get the Colorado two-way star if he is still available on the board by the fourth overall pick.

"They're going to draft Travis Hunter. And they got Stefon Diggs, and then they've got guys that can be the three, four and five. So I think (Mike) Vrabel looks at it and thinks, 'I got Drake Maye, I got a good owner. I got a tough guy roster. I'm not going to end up like in Tennessee." (TS-1:07 onwards)

Ad

The Patriots signed WR Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal worth $69 million. Thus, if they decide to draft Travis Hunter, they could provide Drake Maye with quality options to make pass plays on the field this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.