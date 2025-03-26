C.J. Stroud reacts to Stefon Diggs’ $69,000,000 move to Patriots in free agency

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud would lose one of his top wide receivers from the 2024 season via free agency.

Rapoport tweeted that wide receiver Stefon Diggs had signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots.

"Sources: The #Patriots are signing #Texans FA WR Stefon Diggs, one of the top free agents available. He gets a 3-year, up to $69M deal. After a successful visit to NE, including a physical thanks to an ACL tear that ended his 2024, he lands to be a key target for Drake Maye," Rapoport tweeted.

The NFL shared the news on Instagram.

Stroud reposted the NFL's Instagram post and provided a caption thanking Diggs for his time with the Texans.

C.J. Stroud's Instagram Story (via IG/cj7stroud)

With the move, Diggs now joins an exciting project being built in New England. This offseason, the Patriots brought in Mike Vrabel to be the team's head coach. In addition, the organization has been active in improving the defensive unit and the offensive line.

Free agent C Garrett Bradbury, OL Wes Schweitzer, CB Carlton Davis III, OT Morgan Moses, LB Robert Spillane and DE Milton Williams all signed with the team this offseason.

The strengthening of the offensive line is particularly notable as it will hopefully help QB Drake Maye next year. In the last campaign, Maye was consistently under pressure and took various hard hits due to poor offensive line play. An improvement in that position should allow Maye more time to show off his talents and help the New England franchise score points.

Stefon Diggs' journey to New England

Diggs was drafted No. 146 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. Since entering the league, he has developed into one of the best route runners and overall receivers in the NFL.

Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he played for four years with star QB Josh Allen. However, prior to last season, he was traded to the Houston Texans.

During the 2024 campaign, Diggs tore his ACL in a non-contact injury and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

He now joins one of the most exciting QB prospects in the league.

