Matt Rhule names frontrunner for Nebraska's backup QB next season

Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers had an undisputed starter at quarterback in the 2024 college football season. The role belonged to Dylan Raiola, and he had an up-and-down first season. The highly touted high school prospect helped the Cornhuskers to a 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten) regular season, followed by a Pinstripe Bowl game win over Boston College.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Rhule hinted that Jalyn Gramstad could be the backup QB.

"I do not think there is a guy in the locker room who wouldn’t follow Jalyn Gramstad into battle," Rhule said on Sunday, via On3. "I believe that he can get it done for us. He’s getting a lot of reps, he’s done a really nice job. The other guys have worked hard.”

Gramstad joined the Cornhuskers after playing for Northwestern in the NAIA. He spent four years with the program and took a redshirt season in 2024 with Nebraska.

Gramstad would likely be Raiola's backup in the 2025 campaign. He has the experience, poise and passing acumen to step in if needed.

What to expect from the Nebraska quarterbacks in 2025?

Barring any setbacks, Dylan Raiola will lead the Cornhuskers' charge in 2025. The Buford High School (Georgia) product showed glimpses of his quality in his true freshman campaign, but was unable to guide Nebraska to the expanded College Football Playoff.

Raiola led the Cornhuskers to three straight wins to start last season. He experienced his first loss in college versus the Illinois Fighting Illini. Raiola then contributed to wins against the Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. However, that was as good as it got for him and the Cornhuskers.

He closed out the season with a 2-5 run, which included blowout losses to the Indiana Hoosiers and Wisconsin Badgers. Next up for Raiola is a sophomore season where he'll look to make improvements across the board.

Another name to watch out for is TJ Lateef. He is a true freshman coming out of Orange Lutheran High School (California). Lateef has impressed Rhule and the coaches in spring practice and could step in if needed in 2025. However, he'll likely get a better chance at claiming the starting job after Raiola moves to the NFL.

