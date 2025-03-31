Dylan Raiola reveals involvement of father in physical journey

Dylan Raiola arrived at Nebraska as a highly touted quarterback aand performed well during his first collegiate season. Even so, gossip has swirled around the promising passer's weight this off-season. The signal-caller opened up to On3 about what hearing the rumors has been like from his perspective.

Raiola is listed at 230 pounds on the Cornhuskers roster, but some have whispered that he weighs 10 pounds more than that.

"If I'm being honest, it sucks," Raiola said. "I'm just being honest. It's a constant grind every day. Sometimes you don't see change right away.

"In this instance, a physical body standpoint doesn't change in a day, it doesn't change in a week, it doesn't change in two weeks, not even three. It's just the consistency of staying on it and keep going."

Dylan Raiola has worked this off-season to get in the best shape possible for the upcoming campaign. His father, former NFL player Dominic Raiola, has helped him in that regard.

"I'm just grateful for our strength staff, our nutrition staff, even my dad," Raiola said.

"My dad's been involved heavily as well. It's been a team effort — grateful. I feel amazing right now. Probably in the best shape I've ever been in. I feel great. Went on spring break, came back about nine or 10 pounds lighter.

"So, that was the emphasis, kind of getting away from the program and just always the soreness and all the lifting we do here, which is great. But kind of just take that step. Like I said, it doesn't happen in four weeks. That was probably week six or seven. Kind of all of a sudden snapped and here we are. It's perfect timing, ready for spring ball."

Dylan Raiola's uncle, Donovan Raiola, is Nebraska's offensive line coach.

How does Matt Rhule think Dylan Raiola is progressing?

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule explained last month on The Triple Option podcast that a quarterback's first season is an adjustment. He said that young passers play off of instinct more than anything in an effort to make plays.

"Then you get to Year 2 and you're really trying to master all the parts of the offense," Rhule said.

"I think for us, it's him doing that, while at the same time becoming dominant in the little things. ... He understands that, you know. He's a big man and wants to keep his movement skills."

Rhule is aiming to continue Nebraska's progression next season, and Dylan Raiola will be a big part of that. Rhule has also coached P.J. Walker at Temple and Charlie Brewer at Baylor, boosting those programs to success within a few seasons each. He will hope to do the same in Lincoln.

