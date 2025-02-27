"I've copied a lot of it from Coach Meyer": Matt Rhule tips his hat to 3x national champion Urban Meyer

Matt Rhule is heading into his third season in charge of the Nebraska football program. He's gone 12-13 in his first two seasons but believes that his Cornhuskers are primed for a breakout campaign. Nebraska was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last season for the first time since 2019.

At Rhule's previous two stops, Temple and Baylor, his teams made huge strides in his third year. Dylan Raiola started behind center for Nebraska last season as a true freshman. He set freshman program records for passing yardage and completion percentage.

"We've taken young players, we've taken our lumps early with the young guys," Matt Rhule said Wednesday on "The Triple Option" podcast, hosted in part by Urban Meyer (26:20 onwards). "And, as that quarterback — you know, it was P.J. Walker at Temple, it was Charlie Brewer at Baylor — when they got to Year 3, it was their team, we had a good defense, and guys kind of knew what to expect.

"Here, you know, Dylan's in Year 2, we've had a good defense. We've had a top-20 defense the last two years, we just haven't scored any points. So, Year 3, I think guys know what to expect. You know, when we're doing it the way we try to do it — a lot of the stuff I do, I've copied it from Coach Meyer."

After going 8-17 during his first two go-rounds with Baylor, the Bears went 11-3 in 2019, reaching the Sugar Bowl and finishing 13th in the AP poll. There's a blueprint, Matt Rhule thinks.

"You've got to kind of get to Year 3," Rhule said. "You've gotta get to the point where they're like, 'Listen, it's not changing. We know how to work hard, we've had a bunch of close losses — now it's time to go win. I think we have the guys to do it. Certainly, we have a quarterback. You know, when you have a quarterback, you always have a chance.

"So, I just think it's always been like a process of teaching, molding, developing, and then, when the time comes, man, go win."

How is Matt Rhule helping Dylan Raiola progress?

Under Matt Rhule's tutelage, Dylan Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, even as he was getting up to speed.

"I think you play Year 1 at quarterback, sometimes, you know, you play so much of it off of, like, just feel, adrenaline, and just trying to make plays," Rhule said. "And then you get to Year 2 and you're really trying to master all the parts of the offense. I think for us, it's him doing that, while at the same time becoming dominant in the little things."

"He understands that, you know, he's a big man and wants to keep his movement skills," Rhule concluded.

Raiola is listed at 230 pounds on Nebraska's roster. Matt Rhule listed Raiola being cognizant of his weight and ability to be mobile as big factors. The coach said the quarterback comes in early to do cardio before throwing workouts.

