“Nebraska football and Nebraska athletics is a monster" — Matt Rhule sets the standard for Cornhuskers before heading into 2024 season 

Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach Matt Rhule understands that building a successful program starts from the ground up. So, he’s all set to assemble a stellar coaching staff for the team that hasn’t won a season since 2016.

He recruited Tony White and Marcus Satterfield for the defensive and offensive coordinator positions, respectively. The team finished their first season under Rhule at 5-7, and there was a sense of optimism for the upcoming year.

Recently, Rhule elaborated on his philosophy for hiring assistant coaches. Nebraska's vast potential and resources were central to his approach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Nebraska football and Nebraska athletics is a monster, and I mean that in a great way,” he said.

“It’s got all the ability and all of the resources to be at the top of the national stage. I need people here that can take whatever their role is and crush it. Sometimes you have to move people around. Sometimes you have to add a person.”

For Rhule, the ideal coaching staff is filled with individuals who can excel in their specific roles and contribute to the overall development of the players. He acknowledged the need for adaptability, potentially involving adjustments to staff structure or the addition of new personnel.

Players now prioritize development and future opportunities, and Rhule believes a well-rounded support system is paramount. This extends beyond the coaching staff, encompassing specialists in nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports science, and recruiting.

“You need people in your organization who are pouring into the players whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s the weight room, sports science, football coaches, operations, recruiting. We’re trying to get a little better every day. Adding the right people is the most important part.”

Matt Rhule ready for Nebraska-Colorado rematch

College football fans received a treat with the beginning of the announcements of kickoff times, and one matchup stands out: Nebraska vs. Colorado. This prime-time showdown on NBC is round two of the coaching duel between Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders.

The news has energized Lincoln, particularly Coach Rhule. With only one home night game last season, the Sept. 7 clash at 6:30pm CT offers a coveted opportunity.

“I’ve only had one home night game here so far, and it was a great experience,” Rhule said. “I think this is great for our fans, it’s great for the game. The Nebraska-Colorado rivalry over the years, what it means. Obviously, they beat us last year.

“And then for our guys, early in the season, have a chance to go out there on national TV and show the country the work that we’ve done and the team that we have. I’m excited. It should be an amazing, amazing game.”

For Nebraska's players, the prime-time matchup presents a platform to demonstrate their hard work and talent, and the Cornhuskers are poised to make a statement on Sept. 7.