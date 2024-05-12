“Colorado fans in shambles” “Bad decision” - CFB fans left debating as 4-star QB TJ Lateef chooses Nebraska over Deion Sanders’ Colorado

In a strategic move, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have secured the commitment of highly-touted four-star quarterback TJ Lateef for the 2025 class. Lateef’s decision, announced on Sunday, adds momentum to coach Matt Rhule’s rebuilding efforts in Lincoln.

Lateef, a four-star prospect from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, opted for Nebraska over Deion Sanders’ Colorado, stirring excitement and disappointment among college football enthusiasts. The quarterback also had offers from Georgia, Florida State, Penn State and Ole Miss, per The Athletic.

The move is particularly upsetting for CU Buffs fans, who have seen their team release 41 players this season.

“Colorado fans in shambles,” a fan mocked CU.

“Bad decision young man,” another remarked.

Other fans supported the decision by the high school prospect.

"Goooo Big Redddd," a fan stated.

"Welcome Home Young King!!!!!" another fan posted.

A few other users also expressed their disappointment with his decision.

"Not a good decision young man," a fan quipped.

"Bro was not a take," a fan wrote.

Ranked as the nation's No. 228 overall prospect, Lateef stands at No. 16 among quarterbacks and No. 22 in the state of California for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports rankings.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds, Lateef showcased his prowess by winning the Panini Accuracy Challenge among upperclassmen at the Elite 11 Regional in Los Angeles. Last season, he led Orange Lutheran to the CIF Southern Section playoffs, amassing 1,965 yards passing and 13 touchdowns.

Since his official visit to Nebraska in late April, TJ Lateef has maintained a low profile. Nebraska intensified its pursuit of him in mid-February after hiring co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas. Thomas, along with co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, visited Lateef at his high school around the same time.

Notably, Nebraska secured two high school quarterbacks in the 2024 class: five-star recruit Dylan Raiola and three-star recruit Daniel Kaelin, both Elite 11 quarterbacks who enrolled early in Lincoln for the spring semester.

TJ Lateef Chooses Nebraska: Prioritizing culture and opportunity

On choosing Nebraska over Colorado and other programs, TJ Lateef spoke to Hayes Fawcett of On3 and highlighted Nebraska’s prioritization of him, citing it as a crucial factor in his decision. He emphasized feeling valued by the program and the opportunities it presents, both in football and beyond.

"I feel like a priority for them and that meant a lot to me," Lateef said. "Nebraska is somewhere I can live and my parents are comfortable knowing I'll be out there playing the game I love. But if football doesn't work out professionally, it's still a place where you can be set up for life. It's an incredible culture."

TJ Lateef praised coach Matt Rhule's track record of program building, noting his success at Temple and Baylor.

"With coach Rhule, it's not his first rodeo," Lateef said. "He's been doing that, whether it was at Temple or Baylor, and he does a great job of building up programs. I'm excited to be a part of that."

Despite receiving offers from over a dozen programs, Lateef’s sole official visit to Nebraska in late April proved decisive. This commitment marks a significant victory for Nebraska’s recruiting efforts, positioning the Huskers favorably heading into the summer.

It would be the first time in the modern recruiting era, dating back to 2000, that Nebraska secures quarterbacks rated a minimum of four stars in consecutive classes.

This success in quarterback recruitment harks back to over a decade ago when Nebraska signed highly rated prospects like Jamal Turner and Bubba Starling in 2011. TJ Lateef’s commitment adds to Nebraska’s offensive firepower for the 2025 class, joining running back Conor Booth, wide receivers Jackson Carpenter and Bryson Hayes, and tight end Bear Tenney.

