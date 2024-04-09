Nebraska Cornhuskers HC Matt Rhule explains why he was "embarrassed" by Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record last season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't land a new job this offseason but is expected to return to the NFL next year.

Belichick's son Stephen Belichick is now the defensive coordinator of the University of Washington, and the legendary head coach was recently spotted in the Huskies gear.

Belichick also paid a visit to Matt Rhule at Nebraska, and the former Carolina Panthers head coach claimed that the latter embarrassed him with 'how smart he is'. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is so smart, I've seen so much that he can make the complex so simple, that it humbles you and embarrasses you. I was embarrassed yesterday listening to him, how smart he is, how simple it was."

"He went four and a half hours just for the coaches, forget the clinic, like he came in and met with our coaching staff."

There is no denying that Bill Belichick is arguably the best head coach in the history of the NFL, and despite the Patriots' recent struggles, everyone admires him.

Matt Rhule highlighted just how great Belichick is, and regardless of his success, the 71-year-old still has time to help other people with his football knowledge.

Expand Tweet

Bill Belichick NFL future: Which teams can give ex-Patriots HC an opportunity?

Bill Belichick: New England Patriots Press Conference

After Bill Belichick's departure, Jerod Mayo is the new head coach of the New England Patriots. Belichick came very close to becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but eventually, the franchise went with Raheem Morris.

As previously said, Belichick is expected to be back in the NFL next season. The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets are three teams that could be interested in him next season.

Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, and various reports have indicated that Jerry Jones might make a run at Belichick next year.

Moreover, although the Bills have faith in Sean McDermott, if the franchise continues to disappoint then general manager Brandon Beane might look at the former Patriots head coach to get the Josh Allen-led team over the hump.

Another AFC East franchise whose head coach will be under pressure this upcoming season is the New York Jets. Robert Saleh has a record of 18-33 in three seasons as the Jets head coach, and if the franchise misses the playoffs, then they might bring Bill Belichick next year as Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to retire.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit KETV, Matt Sottile, and H/T Sportskeeda.