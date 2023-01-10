Max Duggan NFL Draft 2023 projection: Is the TCU QB an NFL first round pick?

Max Duggan will lead the TCU Horned Frogs in their crunch College Football National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday. The quarterback also finished second in the Heisman Trophy race and has caught the eye of several NFL teams.

He finished just behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the race for the Heisman award. However, as things stand, many NFL analysts believe that Duggan will be picked in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The TCU talisman declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft this year and has a shot at being selected by a top team and becoming a pro quarterback. There are still concerns over his passing and adaptability to a new environment.

Duggan will likely be a backup quarterback in his rookie season before being eased into starting duties. He has been compared to Indianapolis Colts backup Sam Ehlinger and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow.

Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an undefeated 12-0 record in the regular season. However, they fell to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game.

TCU then bounced back strongly with a win against the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl last weekend. They will now face their toughest task of the season in their final matchup against the Bulldogs.

Max Duggan's college football stats this season

Max Duggan has enjoyed another memorable campaign with the Horned Frogs, which will incidentally be his last with the team. The 21-year-old has racked up a total of 3,546 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also managed 461 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The quarterback has looked promising this season and is on the verge of ending his TCU career with a stunning championship crown. But before anything else, he will be fully focused on Monday's showdown with the Bulldogs.

