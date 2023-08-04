"Maybe we're here" - Amid Pac-12 exit rumors, Washington State HC Jake Dickert speaks about TV money destroying the college football

In the midst of the turmoil encountering the Pac-12, Washington State coach Jake Dickert expressed his support for the conference. The Pac-12 faces an existential threat as a couple of universities are exploring realignment possibilities.

While some schools are considering realignment in the wake of an unimpressive Pac-12 media deal, Dickert holds a different opinion. He is one of the many who are wary of the amount of damage television money will do to college football.

"The old question how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we're here," Dickert said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Crescenti @alex_crescenti



Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) with some powerful words on the state of the Pac-12, with more schools rumored to be departing the conference soon "The old question how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we're here."Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) with some powerful words on the state of the Pac-12, with more schools rumored to be departing the conference soon pic.twitter.com/JjqDhStCtd

Jake Dickert expressed his surprise at the Pac-12's current situation, which could lead to its collapse. He was also appalled at the changing dynamics of college football, where rivalries are at risk and fans have to travel hours for road games.

"To think even remotely the Pac-12 would be in this position, it's unthinkable to think that we're here today," Dickert said. "And to think that local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in road a game ... to me is unbelievable.”

Jake Dickert hopes the Pac-12 survives

Jake Dickert is one of the few people within the conference to have expressed support for the Pac-12 in the recent wake of chaos. He believes the conference is a strong brand and will have a strong future in the college football landscape if the teams stay together.

“And I know our place at the table," he said. "At the end of the day, Pac-12 football, the Pac-12 brand, if we stay together, is really strong, and we’ll have a strong future. I firmly believe in that. So, it’s important that we stay focused here in the now in maximizing what we can.”

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Big Ten just trying to figure out financials at this point on Oregon & Washington, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. “There is no more research or information needed on Oregon & Washington,” B1G sources said. “We have everything we need.”

Regionalism used to be the bedrock of collegiate sports conferences. However, this is changing rapidly as universities chase financial incentives. Jake Dickert wants the Pac-12 members to shun this and preserve the conference and its legacy.

“Let’s let our guys stay regional," he said. "Let’s play. Let’s preserve the Pac-12 and what it is. So, I’ll let the people that make those decisions make those decisions. But at the end of the day, we can focus on right here, right now, and maximizing this team.”

The Pac-12's future in the world of college sports remains in doubt despite having a new media deal in place. The next few weeks will give clarity to the situation and what the fate of the conference will be in the college sports landscape.