CFB insider hints at 3 schools leaving the Pac-12 for Big 12 expansion even with the conference's $200M+ media rights deal days away

The Pac-12 may have more teams taking the exit door since Colorado announced it would leave the conference next year. This exodus could eventually lead to the collapse of the Pacific-12, marking the end of its time in college sports.

In an article for ESPN, college football insider Peter Thamel stressed the possibility of the three remaining Pac-12 "Four Corners schools" moving to the Big 12. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have been in the mix of a potential realignment to the Big 12 for a while.

Should the three universities eventually jump ship, this shrinks the Pac-12 into six members. Oregon and Washington's rumored move to the Big Ten will leave the members to four. The conference will definitely collapse should the five teams make their exit.

According to Thamel, the three programs could "lump their futures together." However, he added that much would depend on Tuesday's meeting between Commissioner George Kliavkoff and conference presidents.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

Huge meeting tomorrow for alleged P12 TV clarity

Look for AZ, ASU and Utah to band together in solidarity.

Where does the uncertainty leave ORE/WASH?

What's latest from FSU and ACC?

espn.com/college-footba… What's next in realignment?Huge meeting tomorrow for alleged P12 TV clarityLook for AZ, ASU and Utah to band together in solidarity.Where does the uncertainty leave ORE/WASH?What's latest from FSU and ACC?

Possibility of a joint decision among the three universities

Arizona vs. Utah

Peter Thamel wrote that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are well aware that an exit means a potential collapse for the conference, and none of them want to be held responsible for that.

This brings about the possibility of the schools lumping the decision on their future together. The expectation is that the three universities will jointly decide to leave or stay in the conference going forward, leaving the Pacific-12's future on the shoulders of these programs.

Without a doubt, whatever Commissioner Kliavkoff presents today will greatly influence their decision to stay or leave. After long months of negotiation, Kliavkoff will give the members details of a new media deal at the planned meeting.

The Big 12 will keep an eye on the situation within the Pac-12 as it looks to add the three universities. It is believed that the conference would collaborate with its media partners to find a solution that makes the economics of the potential realignment feasible.

Will the Pac-12 present a lucrative media deal?

The college football world is anticipating the figures in the Pac-12 new media deal to be presented by George Kliavkoff in Tuesday's meeting. Rumors have it that the agreement is around $200 million in annual value, which translates to a drop from the previous one.

Should the value of the new contract come out as rumored, it will take a lot of work to keep the three universities and a couple of others within the conference. However, we await the details of the conference's new media deal and the members' reaction to it.