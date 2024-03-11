“Maybe we’ll try to hire your a*s” - $70M worth Nick Saban once shared hilarious moment with reporter during post-game conference

In 2017, after Alabama's 41-10 win over Fresno State, a reporter asked former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban about the team's offensive line performance during a post-game press conference.

Saban, who is known for his attention to detail, responded by saying that he didn't have the chance yet to review the game film. He said that the reporters in the room had a better view of the game than he did.

"I hadn't watched the film yet so it's not fair to make a total assessment," Saban said. "You guys can see better where you watch the game from than I can see where I can watch the game from. What did you think?"

When the reporter described the performance as "so-so," Saban promptly responded that if he watched the film and agreed, he might just try to hire the reporter.

"[00:18] OK, well I appreciate your opinion," Saban said. "If I watch the film and I think it's so-so, maybe we'll try to hire you’re a*s."

The unexpected remark of Coach Saban, who is worth $70 (per ESPN), caused a wave of laughter to ripple through the room.

Nick Saban’s most fiery moments

Former HC Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media.

#1 Saban silences the media noise

In one intense moment, Saban addressed the media and joked that if it were up to the media, his team would have already lost.

“If it was up to you, we’d be six feet under already,” he told the media. “We’re dead and buried and gone.”

#2 A.J. McCarron gets a boost from Coach Saban

Saban also famously defended quarterback A.J. McCarron during a game in 2010, saying that football is a tough game for tough people.

“Football’s a tough game for tough people,” Saban said. “If you don’t like that, I guess you should watch the golf channel.”

#3 Saban's probe on player's practice effort

He once candidly assessed his team's effort, saying that if he had a barometer to measure effort, it would have been at its lowest percent.

“If I had a barometer up you’re a*s to say whether you were giving effort or not, it was about 50 percent.”

#4 Saban's comment on Kirby Smart's exit

In 2015, Nick Saban also addressed rumors surrounding Kirby Smart's departure from Alabama, using a Coke bottle:

“There is no more,” he said. “You all speculate and create things, and then you want people to respond to it. You can get this bottle to respond to it because I don’t know anything more about it.”

