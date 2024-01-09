Jim Harbaugh finally returned Michigan football to the top rung of college football twenty-six years after their last triumph. The Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the national championship game, thus stamping their authority on the sport at this level.

It has been a flawless season for Michigan, who finished 15-0, becoming just the sixth side in college football history to win as many games.

However, it has not been all sunshine and roses for Harbaugh's team, with the head coach suspended for a total of 6 games amid a storm of a controversial sign-stealing scandal that rocked the team from Ann Arbor.

The critics had not relented in their criticism of the team, even in the lead-up to the championship. The Wolverines finally clapped back after their thrilling win with a bold message on their official X account after beating the Washington Huskies for Natty no. 12.

"To everyone that doubted us. To everyone that went against us. To everyone who didn't think we could do what we just did. We have one word for you...BET. #GoBlue."

Jim Harbaugh defends Michigan football with his future uncertain

Jim Harbaugh has borne the brunt of the issues facing Michigan football this season and was suspended for three games at the start of the season due to his role in a scandal involving recruitment violations during the COVID-19 period.

He was suspended for a further three games by the Big Ten when the Michigan Wolverines were accused of sign-stealing, with staffer Connor Stallions relieved of his duties.

During his postgame news conference, Harbaugh defended Michigan football:

"It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game," Harbaugh said. "The off-the-field issues, we're innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I'd like to point that out. These guys are innocent. Overcome that ... it wasn't that hard because we knew we were innocent."

The numerous off-field problems Michigan football has had led to mounting speculation over the future of Jim Harbaugh, who has long been linked to an NFL job.

With a possible NCAA ban still hanging over his head, the national championship win has only heightened speculation that Harbaugh will finally leave after accomplishing his biggest dream.

He shut down questions about his future after the game, snapping at a reporter who enquired:

"I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. "I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future? Like I said the other day, yeah, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year."

Were he to leave, Michigan football would bid Harbaugh a fond farewell after he led the Wolverines back to the big time.